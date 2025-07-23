Athletics vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 23, 2025

The Athletics aim to snap their three-game losing skid as they face the red-hot Texas Rangers in the series finale at Globe Life Field. Sacramento’s offense has struggled to find rhythm lately, but with emerging power hitter Nick Kurtz heating up, they’ll look to avoid a sweep and regain footing in the AL West.

The Rangers, meanwhile, ride a wave of momentum behind Corey Seager’s clutch hitting and will try to close out the series with a statement win at home.

Starting Pitchers

JP Sears (Athletics, LHP)

Sears enters with a 7‑8 record, a 5.13 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP in 101.2 innings this season. Despite his shaky stats, he has occasionally shown flashes of brilliance. If Sears can minimize damage early and rely on pitchcraft to escape traffic, he could keep Oakland competitive.

Patrick Corbin (Rangers, LHP)

Corbin brings steadiness to the mound with a 6‑7 record, 3.91 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 99 innings in 2025. Fresh off a 5 ⅔-inning, scoreless gem against Detroit on July 18, where he struck out six, Corbin looks poised to stifle Oakland’s lineup again. His experience and deception offer Texas a clear pitching edge in this spot.

Hot Hitters

Nick Kurtz (Athletics)

Nick Kurtz has been on a power surge for Sacramento, crushing six home runs in his last 11 games and pushing his season total to 19. Batting .281 with 49 RBIs, he’s proving to be a dangerous force in the middle of the lineup. With his timing locked in, the Rangers can’t afford to leave anything over the plate.

Corey Seager (Rangers)

Seager continues to step up in clutch moments. He went 2-for-4 last night with a double and a three-run homer that helped break the game open. Now hitting .272 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs, the veteran shortstop remains Texas’s most dependable threat with runners on.

Projected Lineups

Athletics (Away Team):

CF Lawrence Butler (L)

SS Jacob Wilson (R)

1B Nick Kurtz (L)

DH Brent Rooker (R)

C Shea Langeliers (R)

LF Tyler Soderstrom (L)

RF Miguel Andujar (R)

3B Gio Urshela (R)

2B Luis Urias (R)

SP: JP Sears (L) 7-8, 5.13 ERA

Rangers (Home Team):

CF Matt Helman (R)

SS Corey Seager (L)

2B Marcus Semien (R)

RF Adolis Garcia (R)

LF Wyatt Langford (R)

C Kyle Higashioka (R)

DH Jonah Heim (S)

3B Josh Jung (R)

1B Josh Smith (L)

SP: Patrick Corbin (L) 6-7, 3.91 ERA

Injury Report

Athletics:

Denzel Clarke (adductor strain) – Out until late August.

Max Muncy (fractured hand) – Recently placed on IL, timeline TBD.

Brady Basso, Grant Holman (shoulder) – Long-term absences.

Gunnar Hoglund (hip surgery) – Out for the season.

Rangers:

Jake Burger (quad strain) – On 10-day IL since July 16.

Sam Haggerty and Joc Pederson – Both remain sidelined.

Chris Martin (calf) – Out 4–6 weeks.

Current Odds

Run Line:

Athletics +1.5 (−175)

Rangers −1.5 (+143)

Total:

Over 8.5 (−108)

Under 8.5 (−112)

Moneyline:

Athletics +118

Rangers −144

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Rangers 5, Athletics 2

Top Bets:

Rangers Moneyline (−144) – Corbin’s veteran poise and recent dominance give Texas control from the outset. Under 8.5 Total Runs (−112) – Both starters limit damage, and neither team’s offense has been explosive recently.

Parlay Suggestion: Rangers ML + Under 8.5, combines the pitching edge with the likely low-scoring nature of this game.

