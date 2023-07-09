Atlanta Braves Draft Picks: Full list of Atlanta Selections

Atlanta Braves have found success in recent times with their shrewd recruitment, drafting young players like Ronald Acuna Jr. with their acumen. They will look to continue that trend in 2023 where they take $3,270,500 into the draft as Bonus Pool Money and hold the 24th pick in the MLB Draft.
Atlanta Braves Draft Picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 24
- Round 2, Pick 59
- Compensation Pick 70
- Round 3, Pick 94
- Round 4, Pick 126
- Round 5, Pick 162
- Round 6, Pick 189
- Round 7, Pick 219
- Round 8, Pick 249
- Round 9, Pick 279
- Round 10, Pick 309
- Round 11, Pick
- Round 12, Pick
- Round 13, Pick
- Round 14, Pick
- Round 15, Pick
- Round 16, Pick
- Round 17, Pick
- Round 18, Pick
- Round 19, Pick
- Round 20, Pick
