Atlanta Braves Draft Picks: Full list of Atlanta Selections

Atlanta Braves have found success in recent times with their shrewd recruitment, drafting young players like Ronald Acuna Jr. with their acumen. They will look to continue that trend in 2023 where they take $3,270,500 into the draft as Bonus Pool Money and hold the 24th pick in the MLB Draft.

Atlanta Braves Draft Picks by Round

Round 1, Pick 24

Round 2, Pick 59

Compensation Pick 70

Round 3, Pick 94

Round 4, Pick 126

Round 5, Pick 162

Round 6, Pick 189

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 8, Pick 249

Round 9, Pick 279

Round 10, Pick 309

Round 11, Pick

Round 12, Pick

Round 13, Pick

Round 14, Pick

Round 15, Pick

Round 16, Pick

Round 17, Pick

Round 18, Pick

Round 19, Pick

Round 20, Pick

