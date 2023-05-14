Former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones is known for his achievements on the baseball field. However, in recent years, Jones has also made a name for himself as a vocal advocate for gun control.

In 2018, Jones expressed his opinion on the issue in an interview, stating that he believes there is no need for civilians to own assault rifles.

"I believe in our Constitutional right to bear arms and protect ourselves. But I do not believe there is any need for civilians to own assault rifles. I just don’t." - Jones said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones' comments came in the aftermath of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. The tragedy claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 children, and reignited the debate over gun control in the United States.

Jones stated that such weapons should only be in the hands of military and law enforcement personnel who know how to operate them.

Jones' comments sparked a heated debate on social media, with some praising him for speaking out and others criticizing him for infringing on their Second Amendment rights. However, Jones remained steadfast in his position, arguing that assault rifles have no place in civilian hands.

Despite his strong stand, Jones also faced some backlash as he claims to be an "avid hunter". However, on being questioned further by MLB fans, he informed that he does not own any assault rifles.

Rikki Klaus @RikkiKlaus Avid hunter Chipper Jones says, “I do not believe there is any need for civilians to own assault rifles. I just don’t.” 2wsb.tv/2ClVrvr Avid hunter Chipper Jones says, “I do not believe there is any need for civilians to own assault rifles. I just don’t.” 2wsb.tv/2ClVrvr https://t.co/ZCFAsQVMf5

"Avid hunter Chipper Jones says, “I do not believe there is any need for civilians to own assault rifles. I just don’t.”- a fan tweeted in 2018.

Chipper Jones' knack for hunting

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 8: Former Braves player Chipper Jones participates in a pre-game ceremony honoring many Braves alumni players prior the game against the Washington Nationals at Turner Field on August 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Getty Images)

Former Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones is known not only for his impressive baseball career but also for his love for hunting.

Jones has been an avid hunter since his childhood days and has continued to pursue this hobby throughout his life. He has been featured in several hunting shows and has even hosted his own hunting show, "Major League Bowhunter." Jones has also been a strong advocate for wildlife conservation and responsible hunting practices. In addition, he has used his platform to promote hunting safety and encourage more people to get involved in the sport.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally



#ChipperHOF That time Chipper Jones drove all night to go hunting with his dad ... the morning before Game 1 of the 1995 World Series. That time Chipper Jones drove all night to go hunting with his dad ... the morning before Game 1 of the 1995 World Series. 😂😂😂#ChipperHOF https://t.co/IN8QhbCzqT

"That time Chipper Jones drove all night to go hunting with his dad ... the morning before Game 1 of the 1995 World Series." - Bally Sports: Braves posted on Twitter in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes