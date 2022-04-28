"It’s almost scripted. It felt almost too good to be true" - Atlanta Braves outfielder ﻿Travis Demeritte﻿ hammers a homer on a fan's wish in front of hometown crowd

There haven't been a lot of feel-good moments for the Atlanta Braves this season. Travis d'Arnaud provided some levity after being struck with a 55-mph pitch, collapsing to the ground in feigned agony. But the defending World Series champions are currently in third place in the NL East and are two games below .500.

However, it was another Travis that brought a bright moment to Braves fans this week against the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte brought some power to a Braves outfield that is still searching for thump as they await Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return

Travis Demieritte was chatted up by a young fan while waiting in the on-deck circle. He learned that she was there for her first ever game at Truist Park.

“She said it was her first game in Atlanta and she wanted me to hit a home run,” Demeritte said. “I told her I might need to wait on that one. She was like, 'Nah' and reassured me she had all the faith in me. I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see what happens.' First pitch, sure enough.”

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally A fan asked Travis Demeritte for a home run.



He immediately delivered then went over to celebrate with a high-five afterwards 🤩 A fan asked Travis Demeritte for a home run.He immediately delivered then went over to celebrate with a high-five afterwards 🤩 https://t.co/7ynblvrN3f

Demieritte also proved himself on the defensive side of the ball, making a slick sliding catch in right field. It has been a great overall day for the outfielder.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally This sliding catch from Travis Demeritte This sliding catch from Travis Demeritte 🔥 https://t.co/F6EYVDlL5P

It's been a long road back home for the Georgia native. Demieritte was drafted 30th overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 MLB draft. After struggling in the minors for five seasons, something seemed to click for Demeritte. He produced an OPS of .958 for the Braves triple-A affiliate in 2021.

After being called up to replace third baseman Austin Riley, it appears Demeritte will be around longer with outfielder Eddie Rosario sidelined for eye surgery. The latest injury to Rosario compounds the absence of offense caused by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s ACL injury. The superstar outfielder is currently working his way back on a rehab assignment. He is projected to return to the squad in May. Hopefully, the infusion of offense will get the team back on track.

