Atlanta Braves Playoffs Schedule, Ticket Prices for MLB Playoffs 2022

The Atlanta Braves were one of the breakout stories of the 2022 MLB season. The defending World Series champions looked to be losing ground to the New York Mets in the NL East for most of the season.

Stacy Belinski @stacybelinski #Choptober Nothing like Truist Park during the (pre)playoffs. 25 years since my last Braves game and my first in Atlanta ever. #Braves Nothing like Truist Park during the (pre)playoffs. 25 years since my last Braves game and my first in Atlanta ever. #Braves #Choptober https://t.co/oiusgdOKb1

"Nothing like Truist Park during the (pre)playoffs. 25 years since my last Braves game and my first in Atlanta ever. #Braves #Choptober" - @ Stacy Belinski

However, a tremendous late-season push allowed the Braves to claim their fifth straight divisional title. They were so good that they were able to beat the Mets to the title in the dying days of the season.

Braves fans were treated to a breakout season that helped them propel forward. Austin Riley had a career-high 38 home runs, while Ronald Acuna Jr. bounced back from injury and stole 29 bases.

Atlanta Braves Playoff Schedule

Date Game Location Channel Tuesday, 11 October Game 1 Truist Park, Atlanta TBS Wednesday 12 October Game 2 Truist Park, Atlanta TBS Friday, 14 October Game 3 (If necessary) Away Ballpark TBD TBS Saturday, 15 October Game 4 (If necessary) Away Ballpark TBD TBS Sunday, 16 October Game 5 (If necessary) Truist Park, Atlanta TBS

Because the Braves are placed higher than the St. Louis Cardinals, the NL Central champions, they will have the luxury of time. Braves players will be keenly watching as the Cards face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card series. The Braves will play the winner of that series with the game schedule presented above.

Just Baseball @JustBBMedia Against all odds, the Phillies have won game one and they're now a win away from a series against the Atlanta Braves.



Playoff baseball is something else! Against all odds, the Phillies have won game one and they're now a win away from a series against the Atlanta Braves. Playoff baseball is something else! https://t.co/X63Pjr5IAo

"Against all odds, the Phillies have won game one and they're now a win away from a series against the Atlanta Braves. Playoff baseball is something else!" - @ Just Baseball

How to watch the series

All the games in the MLB postseason will be available to viewers on the TBS channel. Additionally, all Braves games will be available for fans within the area to watch on Bally Sports: Braves.

Atlanta Braves ticket prices

Braves third baseman Austin Riley led the way for his team this season with a career-high 38 home runs.

According to Vididseats.com, Braves postseason tickets are currently on sale for the prices listed below. The following are averages based on the guaranteed first three games of the series. For Games 3 and 4 of the series, the prices will depend on how much the home team will charge.

Game 1: $71 USD

Game 2: $79 USD

Game 3: $96 USD

How to get to Truist Park

Truist Park, home of the Braves, is served by the Atlanta Mass Transit System. To get to the park from downtown Atlanta, take Bus No. 12 southbound out of downtown. Take the bus to Cumberland Mall, then take the Cumberland Circular Shuttle. This will drop you right next to the field.

Poll : 0 votes