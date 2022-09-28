Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will look to finish strongly when they take on the Washington Nationals in their three-game MLB series on Wednesday (September 28)

The Braves sit at a comfortable 97-58 on the season and have had no problem handling the Nationals this season, going 14-4. In their last 36 games against the Nationals, the Braves are 28-9.

One has to look all the way back to last Friday for a final score where the Braves scored less than six runsl if you're a Braves fan, no complaints about production. It's no secret that these stats will be reflected in the betting lines for the series closeout tonight, but there's a chance the Braves hold some hidden value tonight, and here's why:

1) Pitching match-up may lean towards the Nationals. Jake Odorizzi is on the hill for Atlanta. I'll save you the research by saying his recent outings have not been low scoring affairs. Meanwhile, Josiah Gray for the Nationals has picked up his fair share of bruises this season but has consistently put up solid ERA numbers against the Braves.

2) There is a storm of a series coming to Truist Park for the Braves this week in more ways than one. A huge NL East showdown starts Friday for the Braves when they host the Mets. There's a chance their focus has already shifted to preparing for that while the city also tries to prepare for major storm shutdowns.

Match Details

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves

Nationals Park, Washington D.C. (7:05 pm EDT)

Braves (-200), O/U (8.5), Spread (-1.5)

This game may not exactly be a season defining moment for the Braves, but they're definitely looking to keep the momentum rolling on for the Mets series and for the quickly looming postseason. As for the hidden value mentioned earlier, this might be the time to strike on an upset.

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves - Prediction

Given the Atlanta Braves hot streak at the plate lately and huge production numbers, combined with the pitching matchup slated, the over 8.5 total runs is looking good. The picks for the evening are the over, and Nationals (+1.5). Happy picking.

