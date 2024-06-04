Avisail Garcia Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations after veteran outfielder DFA'd by Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have decided to cut ties with veteran outfielder Avisail Garcia. The former All-Star was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday despite having time remaining on his contract. The 32-year-old is in the third year of his four-year, $53 million deal with the Marlins, with the team expected to eat a sizable amount of the remaining contract.

"Outfielder Avisail Garcia is being designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. Garcia is in the third year of a four-year, $53 million contract. The Marlins will eat nearly $24 million on the deal." - @JeffPassan

The Marlins will have a week to attempt to trade Avisail Garcia. However, given the size of his contract, they will likely find zero suitors. This is likely to lead to Garcia being placed on release waivers, making him a free agent. He has struggled mightily for the Marlins over his three seasons with the club, posting a .217 batting average with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs over 153 games.

That being said, teams that are looking to bolster their outfield or simply bring on a proven veteran bat could be interested in the former All-Star. Since the Miami Marlins will be eating his contract, teams will be able to land the outfielder on a prorated veteran minimum deal.

3 potential landing spots for Avisail Garcia after being DFA'd by Miami

#1 - Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have nothing to lose this season as the club continues its post-Shohei Ohtani era. This is not to mention the devastating injury to superstar Mike Trout, who will miss a significant time in 2024.

Garcia could not only provide some offensive pop for the Angels, but if he can turn things around, he could rebuild his value. This could allow the Angels to flip him to a contender. If he were to sign for a prorated veteran minimum deal, he could be a low-risk signing for the club.

#2 - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners sit atop the American League West with a 37-27 record. Despite their solid record this season, the Mariners have received minimal contributions from the likes of Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniger.

Garcia could be worth a shot for Seattle as a depth batter, given his track record in the MLB.

"Perfect day to DFA Mitch Garver/Haniger by trading for Avisail Garcia slightly upgrade from either two hitters." - @ChloeBecksmith

#3 - Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays' offense has been disappointing, to say the least. After entering the 2024 campaign with postseason expectations, the team appears to be on the verge of becoming sellers this summer.

Enter Avisail Garcia, who could provide the Blue Jays with another option in the outfield, as well as at designated hitter.

