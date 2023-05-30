At 77 years old, Jim Palmer, the legendary Hall of Fame pitcher-turned-broadcaster, continues to make his mark on the world of baseball. His recent battle with melanoma serves as a poignant reminder of his unique and significant role as a broadcaster for the Baltimore Orioles.

With over four decades of experience in broadcasting, Palmer remains an integral part of the Orioles organization. His tenure as a commentator predates many other fixtures at Camden Yards, making him an indelible figure in the team's history.

Generations of fans have grown up listening to his understated and patient commentary, passing down their love for the game to their own children.

David Lee Wells is an American former baseball pitcher who played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball for nine teams. Wells was considered one of the league's top left-handed pitchers during his career and made three All-Star appearances.

Kevin Brown serves as a play-by-play commentator on several college sports across ESPN platforms, including football, basketball, and softball.

Wells and Brown admire Palmer a lot, and they shared their thoughts on him:

“Whenever Jim speaks, you just shut up and listen.”: said Wells.

“He still has a genuine joy for being here, and I think that shows up in the way that he treats other people. The way he interacts with ballpark ushers, visiting stadium attendants, or any friends and family members I bring up to the booth before a game He’s just genuine and kind to everybody.”: said Brown.

A decade ago, Palmer contemplated retirement and asked what Orioles baseball would be like without him. It's a question that occasionally surfaces, but Palmer's enduring presence and contributions have consolidated his irreplaceable role.

Jim Palmer's battle with melanoma serves as a testament to his resilience

Seattle Mariners v Baltimore Orioles: statue of jim palmer

Palmer's recent encounter with melanoma underscores his resilience and determination. To maintain his television appearance, he underwent Mohs surgery near his right eye, followed by reconstructive procedures.

“Otherwise your eye droops, and I don’t do radio , I have to have somewhat of a good face for television,” said Palmer with a laugh.

Despite facing health challenges, including previous bouts with skin cancer, a knee replacement, spinal fusions, and heart procedures, Palmer remains committed to his broadcasting duties.

He tirelessly grinds out 81 games per season, both at home and on the road, demonstrating an unwavering work ethic.

It's evident that Palmer's genuine joy for the game and his kindness toward others has not waned over the years. He treats everyone he encounters, from ballpark ushers to visiting stadium attendants, with respect and warmth.

As long as there are stories to share and wisdom to impart, let us hope that we have many more opportunities to listen to the invaluable insights of this remarkable Hall of Famer and broadcaster.

