Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of their three-game series in the Bronx.

The last encounter between the two teams was a 5-0 upset of the Orioles against the Yankees in Baltimore. Since then, the Yankees have only lost once in their next six games.

A righty-lefty matchup on the mound will commence as New York's Jordan Montgomery will face Tyler Wells of Baltimore.

Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27, 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

Baltimore Orioles Preview

The unheralded Orioles are slowly proving to be a thorn in the side of playoff contending teams that they face. Except for their opening series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the O's have managed to win at least one game in the next four series that they have played.

They beat the Yankees 2-1 in their three-game series in Baltimore. The franchise added to that by upsetting the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on their trip to Anaheim.

They seem to have proved many doubters wrong and that they will mount a fight no matter who or how strong their opposition is.

Key Player - Anthony Santander

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander

You don't have to always hit well to get on base. Case in point is Anthony Santander, who has drawn thirteen base on balls so far this season. His slash line is just average at .240/.433/.340 with twelve base hits and six runs scored.

Orioles on MASN @masnOrioles Anthony Santander is the only player in the majors to reach base in each of the first 14 games. masn.me/qwe88f Anthony Santander is the only player in the majors to reach base in each of the first 14 games. masn.me/qwe88f https://t.co/Whhqbf1txg

Santander has a tough assignment against a superb Yankees pitching crew. But with the season series record in favor of the Orioles, they'll be motivated to prove that they belong in the highly competitive American League East.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tyler Wells.

Cedric Mullins, CF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Trey Mancini, DH Austin Hays, LF Anthony Santander, RF Ramon Urias, 3B Jorge Mateo, SS Robinson Chirinos, C Chris Owings, 2B

New York Yankees Preview

The Yankees are looking like serious playoff contenders at the moment. All the elements of the team are clicking whether it is at the plate or on the mound.

Their pitching crew have only given up a 2.53 ERA against opposing batters, the best in the American League. Their battery lineup is doing a great job as well and is in the top ten on most team batting statistics so far this season.

They will certainly be reminded of the drubbing that they suffered at the hands of the Orioles the last time they met and will look to bounce back from that surprise defeat.

Key Player - DJ LeMahieu

New York Yankees stalwart DJ LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu has been doing what he's been paid by the New York Yankees to do for so long: getting on base. DJ has an OBP of .414, an SLG of .510, and an OPS of .924 with 17 base hits and a batting average of .333.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman DJ LeMahieu is 3-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBI today.



He's now hitting .390 (16-for-41) over his last 11 games (11-game hitting streak). DJ LeMahieu is 3-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBI today.He's now hitting .390 (16-for-41) over his last 11 games (11-game hitting streak).

LeMahieu was placed by manager Aaron Boone in the leadoff spot for all three of their games against the Cleveland Guardians and it paid dividends. If DJ continues to shine and showcase his true form in this spot, there's no reason for the Yankees' skipper to move him into any other position.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jordan Montgomery.

DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Hicks, CF Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Jose Trevino, C

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles currently have the upper hand in the season series, but the New York Yankees have been red hot as of late and are firing on all cylinders. This battle will ultimately boil down to who has the better batting lineup and for that, we'll have to give it to the Yankees.

Where to follow Orioles vs Yankees?

Watch: MASN (Orioles), YES Network, MLBN (out-of-market-only) (Yankees).

Listen: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (Orioles), WADO180, WFAN 660/101.9 FM (Yankees).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra