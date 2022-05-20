Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - May 23rd | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles square off at Yankee Stadium for a three-game series starting Monday. This is already the fourth series the two teams have faced off against one another this season.

The New York Yankees lead the season series with a record of 7-3. With how familiar the two teams are of one another, who will win the series opener? All of that and more ahead of Monday's contest.

Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Monday, May 23, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees.

Baltimore Orioles Team Preview

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are in yet another year of rebuilding as they have been for the past five seasons. The Orioles are in last place in American League East and have one of the lowest payrolls in all of baseball.

One bright spot for the team so far has been outfielder Cedric Mullins. Mullins is batting .252 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. Mullins stole 30 bases and hit 30 home runs a season ago.

Shortstop Jorge Mateo and outfielder Anthony Santander are two young MLB players who have shown flashes of their potential. Mateo is one of the fastest players in baseball and also has power at the plate. Santander has hit seven home runs but is only batting .235. These are two players the Orioles can build around as they continue to progress in the big leagues.

Key Player: Cedric Mullins

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins is a key player for the Baltimore Orioles in this matchup at Yankee Stadium. The lefty power bat has the potential to have a big day at the plate with a short right-field fence at Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup

The Baltimore Orioles predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Austin Hays, LF 2 Cedric Mullins, CF 3 Trey Mancini, 1B 4 Anthony Santander, RF 5 Jorge Mateo, SS 6 Tyler Nevin, 3B 7 Robinson Chrinos, C 8 Ramon Urias, DH 9 Chris Owings, 2B

New York Yankees Team Preview

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees are the best team in baseball. Between their loaded lineup, solid starting rotation, and the best bullpen in baseball, the Yankees look on their way to another postseason trip.

The team is looking to win its first championship since 2009. The Yankees team ERA of 2.86 is the best in the American League, and their offense is scoring close to five runs per game, which is the best in the American League as well. Overall, the Yankees are off to a great start and will look to continue their stellar play against a struggling Baltimore team.

Key Player: Aaron Judge

MLB: Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge is the best player in baseball right now and is a key player in this matchup. On the season, Judge is batting .307 with 14 home runs and 30 RBIs. Judge leads all of baseball in home runs. The last time the Orioles and Yankees faced one another, Aaron Judge hit two home runs at Camden Yards.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The Yankees predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 D.J. Lemahieu, 3B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Gleyber Torres, 2B 6 Joey Gallo, LF 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka,C

Orioles vs. Yankees Match Prediction

This series has been dominated by the Yankees for several seasons, and with the game being played at Yankee Stadium, we should not expect this trend to change. Take the best team in baseball and expect them to win big. Final score: Yankees 8, Orioles 2.

Where to watch Orioles vs. Yankees

The game can be seen on YES Network, MASN Sports Network, and MLB Extra Innings. For more updates and information, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt