"Barbie for the day" - When Olivia Dunne's throwback pic looked nearly as convincing as Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie look

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne has an immense following on social media, boasting over five million followers on Instagram. She often posts about her outfits, preparations and events and enjoying herself with LSU teammates.

In one such throwback post, Dunne posed in a 'Barbie' top in collaboration with Forever 21, a prominent clothing brand. Interestingly, it came well before the release of Margot Robbie's Barbie last year. Dunne looked nearly as convincing as Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie look. She had posted:

"Barbie for the day"

Livvy ranks third in the nation, behind leaders Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders, per On3. She boasts $3.3 worth of NIL deals, with many clothing and apparel brands featuring her as the ambassador.

The LSU senior is working closely with WME Sports Agency, which has helped her finalize deals with big names like Forever 21, American Eagle Outfitters and Vuori.

Dunne is preparing to compete for the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship and hopes to make an impression before leaving LSU.

Olivia Dunne's Olympic dream died a while ago

With the 2024 Paris Olympics around the corner, many Livvy fans might be wondering if the LSU star will represent America at the highest of levels.

In an interaction with BFFs Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry in 2021, though, Olivia Dunne disclosed that her dream to participate in Olympic had died.

"That dream has died," Dunne said. "Well, I got hurt when I was about, I think, 15 or 16 years old.

"My bone had died in my ankle, and it fractured, so I kind of realized that maybe this is not for me anymore, and maybe I should just go to college and be healthy and happy."

Dunne went on to say that the elite gymnastics program, which helps athletes prepare for major events, was 'dysfunctional.'

"Also, the elite gymnastics program is pretty dysfunctional. It is an understatement, so I kind of decided, why not go to LSU, and I mean a lot of my elite friends that I did gymnastics with and stuff they're at LSU with me." (53:10-55:20).

Olivia Dunne is visiting Utah to compete in a two-day event. Utah (ranked second), LSU (5th), UCLA (12th) and Michigan State (14th) are among the top programs for the two-day event, which will have 12 teams.

