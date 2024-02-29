"Baseball is back" - Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shares hilarious before & after moments of daughter Brooklyn's field day adventure

Despite being expected to miss the majority of the 2023 season, Bryce Harper only took six months to recover from his November 2022 Tommy John surgery, the fastest recovery ever recorded from the procedure. It is likely that family provided an important support network to help the Phillies star through those trying days.

Currently, Harper is in Clearwater, Florida, as his team progresses through the spring training system. His wife, Kayla, is with him in the Sunshine State along with their two children, Krew and Brooklyn.

Recently, Kayla Harper took to her Instagram to showcase how her son and daughter, aged 4 and 3 respectively, are enjoying their time in Florida. Apparently, the spring training season is taking its toll on the two young Harpers.

A full day of activities in Florida is enough to tire out Krew and Brooklyn Harper

In Kayla's story, she began with a picture of the kids meeting their dad at the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training facility, captioned "Baseball is back, how it started." The heartwarming image was accompanied by a picture of her two exhausted offspring lying on the ground, captioned "how it ended."

Since breaking into the league as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2012, Bryce Harper has fostered his bonafides as a family man. A committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bryce and Kayla have also been involved with it since high school.

"Bryce Harper became a Philadelphia Phillie 5 Years Ago Today. What a 5 years it's been" - Justin Lever

After a 2023 season that saw Harper and the Phillies fall to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the NLCS, fans in Philly must be getting impatient. After having not made the postseason for 12 years, their club is now considered to be among the league's top teams.

2024 could see Bryce Harper return to MVP contention

When Bryce Harper last won the MVP Award in 2021, both his children were still very young. Though he appeared in just 126 games last year, Harper still found a way to hit .293/.401/.499 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Though Harper has only played in a single game this spring, the former outfielder will focus on making the transition to first. It is believed by Phillies manager Rob Thomson that taking outfield throwing out of Harper's game will be easier on his elbow. But as pitchers across the league know very well, wherever Harper is placed, he presents a top offensive threat.

