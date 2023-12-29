“Baseball is so boring” - When James Corden trolled America's pastime with a Michael Jordan reference on-air

For some, comedian James Corden seems to be the funniest man on the planet. For others, he is insufferable. Whatever you might think of the British comic, he certainly has some strong opinions.

Always quick to turn a phrase, some would say it in a sarcastic and malignant manner. James Corden's phrases are always sure to rile up some detractors. After one of the most historic events in baseball in the twenty-first century, Corden was sure to use the occasion to garner attention for himself.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. The team's first victory in 108 years was a cause of massive significance for the wider sports world. In the wake of the Fall Classic, Corden was once again talking about baseball.

In a segment of his late-night program, Corden issued an "Apology to Baseball Fans" in which the 45-year-old London-born Corden peppers his apologetic terms with snippets of his past discretions against baseball's good name.

One of his more egregious stances was that baseball made NBA legend Michael Jordan "boring". Corden is referring to Jordan's 1994 minor league baseball with the Chicago White Sox organization between stints on the iconic 1990s Chicago Bulls. Jordan hit .202 with 3 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Birmingham Barons during the 1994 season.

Jordan's case is increasingly rare. Although modern stars such as Aaron Judge showed promise in a variety of top sports, we are unlikely to see a player such as Deion Sanders again, one that was able to excel at top levels in both baseball and football.

James Corden is not the first to joke at baseball's expense

Some have pointed to an incident involving Corden and his wife at a New York City restaurant in 2022. During the sequence in question, James Corden was witnessed to have been "abusive" after his wife was brought an incorrect menu item.

Regardless of any personal mishaps, Corden is just one of the more recent comedians to use baseball for an empty laugh. Due to the fact that baseball is poorly understood, many refuse to see how it could possibly be as captivating as other sports. Perhaps Corden should go to a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game the next time Shohei Ohtani takes the mound, whenever that might be.