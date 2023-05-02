It hasn't been the best of seasons for the Washington Nationals, but the team is perking-up in the nation's capitol.

A Lane Thomas home run in the second inning got the Nationals on the board against the visiting Chicago Cubs. It also gave the team an opportunity to break out MLB's newest home run celebration.

As Thomas reached the dugout, his fellow outfielder Alex Call placed a colonial wig on the home run hitter's head and an American flag in his hand.

Thomas then trotted up-and-down the dugout, waving the flag in his powdered white curls. It resembled what a ball player might have worn, had baseball been played during the American Revolution.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Nationals have a new home run celebration The Nationals have a new home run celebration 🇺🇸 https://t.co/QeisslEgQt

MLB fans were quick to jump on the celebration, of course. The Washington Nationals are among the worst teams in baseball entering the week, sitting at the bottom of the National League East with a 10-17 record.

Thomas' homer brought Washington into a tie with the Cleveland Guardians for last place in the league with 17 home runs on the season. As of Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays are currently first in the majors with 61 homers, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are second with 47 round-trippers.

Walk.. @WalkerrWhite twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Nationals have a new home run celebration The Nationals have a new home run celebration 🇺🇸 https://t.co/QeisslEgQt I see why Soto left cause wtf 🤦🏾‍♂️ I see why Soto left cause wtf 🤦🏾‍♂️😭😭😂😂 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Home run celebrations are becoming commonplace around the league these days, as teams try to put their own team-centric touch on the practice. The Minnesota Twins debuted their new celebration on Sunday, featuring a fishing vest and pole.

While most celebrations seem to divide the fan base into groups that "love it" or "hate it," the early returns among Washington Nationals fans are mostly positive.

LS @DirtyBanana1122 @TalkinBaseball_ @WSimm0ns33 @CmonMannnnnnnn this is without a doubt the greatest celebration I have ever and will ever see. Nothing can top this. @TalkinBaseball_ @WSimm0ns33 @CmonMannnnnnnn this is without a doubt the greatest celebration I have ever and will ever see. Nothing can top this.

Baseball fans are not forgetting or forgiving the New Era Cap Company — the official provider of MLB on-field caps — for shutting down the "Big Hat" celebration of the Atlanta Braves since the prop was not a New Era product.

Upon seeing Washington's wig celebration, many fans were curious whether the colonial curls would be similarly given the ax by New Era.

Ayden @aydenledford10 @TalkinBaseball_ New era would like a word with that wig. @TalkinBaseball_ New era would like a word with that wig.

Chad Miller @ChadwickLFC @TalkinBaseball_ New Era’s wig department is going to shut this down probably. @TalkinBaseball_ New Era’s wig department is going to shut this down probably.

There are 162 games in the regular season. When the majority of the contests aren't going their way, teams have to find a way to make it fun. Whether or not the new Washington Nationals celebration becomes permanent or remains temporary, give them credit for trying.

Washington Nationals at a low ebb for the franchise

Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals celebrates a win with manager Dave Martinez

The Nationals lost 107 games last season and are on pace to lose 102 games in 2023. It's been a quick fall from grace for the 2019 World Series champions.

