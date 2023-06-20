The MLB All-Star game allows the fans to get their voices heard. The league allows fans to vote for their favorite players up to five times a day until June 26. After that, fans can vote for their favorite player once per day.

As phase one of the voting selection is underway, the league has announced the leaders. If you're unhappy about the results, there is still a ton of time to vote and change this.

One thing that many baseball fans quickly noticed was the amount of Toronto Blue Jays on the list. If this ballot holds up, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Matt Chapman will all be starters.

For a team in fourth place in the American League East, fans do not think they should have this many All-Stars. But the Blue Jays have a whole country behind them as opposed to a team like the Chicago White Sox, who have two teams in their city.

One fan tweeted - "End fan voting smh"

"Blue Jays #7 in the standings, #1 in the ASG. Might be time to change the selection process" - another fan tweeted.

Baseball Twitter disagrees with the current MLB All-Star game ballot results. They would like to see Canada get an expansion team to break up all the votes Blue Jays players are receiving.

Fans are up in arms over Matt Chapman being the leader at his position. They want to see Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung make it over Chapman.

MLB All-Star voting still has ways to go

St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners

Upset at the current MLB All-Star ballot results? Well, there's still time to change that. You can vote for your favorite player up to five times a day until June 26. After that, fans only get one vote per day.

Given that the results have been made public, this could shake some things up. Now, fans may take it more seriously as they do not want to see three different Toronto Blue Jays players starting in the game.

The All-Star game takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It will be the city's third time hosting the event. Along with the game itself, there will be a Future Stars Game, Home Run Derby, and the Celebrity Softball Game.

It will be a fun weekend in Seattle that will be here in a blink of an eye. It will be a weekend that baseball fans will not want to miss.

