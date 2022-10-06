Baseball Twitter outraged by MLB insider Jon Heyman's statement that Aaron Judge is the true single season home run king: "Not what the record  books say" , "Barry Bonds is the home run king bud"

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke the American League single-season home run record against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The previous record had been held by Roger Maris since 1961. Aaron Judge has forever etched his name in baseball history.

Among those congratulating Judge for his monstrous season was MLB insider Jon Heyman. While congratulating Judge, he threw some shade at Barry Bonds. He called Aaron Judge the "rightful record holder" because he did it without the help of steroids.

nypost.com/2022/10/04/why… Congrats to Aaron Judge, the real, honest-to-goodness home run champion (warning: column intended only for fans of justice and fair play) Congrats to Aaron Judge, the real, honest-to-goodness home run champion (warning: column intended only for fans of justice and fair play)nypost.com/2022/10/04/why…

The post was meant to rile up MLB fans who believe that Barry bonds is the true home run champion. Fans were quick to defend Bonds as the real record holder. They weren't too pleased with how the insider viewed players in the steroid era.

"That's not what the record books say" one fan commented.

"Barry Bonds is the home run king bud" another fan said.

Kelsey @KSay4SF @JonHeyman You think you’re doing the opposite, but all you’re really doing is taking the celebration away from Judge, who has had an incredible season. I get it, controversy gets clicks. But considering your receipts, maybe sit this one out. @JonHeyman You think you’re doing the opposite, but all you’re really doing is taking the celebration away from Judge, who has had an incredible season. I get it, controversy gets clicks. But considering your receipts, maybe sit this one out.

Kornelius Jonesworth @KoJo341Mil @JonHeyman You’re lowering the value of the homerun champion by putting an asterisk on Bonds. One day someone will break the record @JonHeyman You’re lowering the value of the homerun champion by putting an asterisk on Bonds. One day someone will break the record

What does not determine the home-run record: your opinion @JonHeyman What determines the home-run record: the number of home runs each player hits in each seasonWhat does not determine the home-run record: your opinion @JonHeyman What determines the home-run record: the number of home runs each player hits in each seasonWhat does not determine the home-run record: your opinion

David Imondi @David_Imondi @JonHeyman How do you explain voting for Barry Bonds to be in the HOF but, simultaneously, pushing for his accomplishments to not be recognized? @JonHeyman How do you explain voting for Barry Bonds to be in the HOF but, simultaneously, pushing for his accomplishments to not be recognized?

NYCane @NYCane63 @JonHeyman Bonds is the king. Aaron Judge said so himself, @JonHeyman Bonds is the king. Aaron Judge said so himself,

Some MLB fans thought Jon Heyman's comments were ignorant. He could have gotten his point across without having to throw shade at Barry Bonds. One fan pointed out Heyman's hypocrisy since he voted for Bonds to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fans also criticized how Heyman's post was taking the moment away from Aaron Judge. They believe it is distracting from the real story, which is to celebrate Judge's historic season. It took 61 years for Judge to break Maris' record. Who knows how long it will take for someone to surpass Judge.

Aaron Judge is in complete control this offseason

Aaron Judge will become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2022 MLB postseason. He 'bet on himself' this year after allegedly turning down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees. He used this season to showcase his true value to the league.

There will be a lot of suitors for Aaron Judge during free agency. He'll have the opportunity to pick-and-choose where he wants to spend the next 8-10 years of his career.

Judge will be joining a star-studded list of free agents available this offseason. Notable free agents include New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, LA Dodgers infielder Trea Turner, and Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts.

This free agent class is one of the most loaded classes the league has seen in quite some time. It will be interesting to see how different the league looks next season.

