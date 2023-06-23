The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are squaring off this weekend for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. It's no secret that these two fanbases are not fond of one another.

One brave Astros fan got a ticket to the game on Friday. Wearing Houston gear, he was met by a group of Dodgers fans who weren't too happy to see him. They weren't shy about voicing their displeasure, either.

Nick Scurfield @NickScurfield Good luck to Astros fans at Dodger Stadium this weekend. I don’t recommend the left field bleachers Good luck to Astros fans at Dodger Stadium this weekend. I don’t recommend the left field bleachers https://t.co/6OKUjWFMAi

That orange sticks out like a sore thumb in a sea of Dodger blue. There's going to be no hiding in that crowd. Given the history of these two teams, the fan had to know what he was getting himself into.

Going to a game where the team you are rooting for isn't the home team is always tough. The home-crowd fans always heckle fans of opposing teams, but it's usually just in good fun.

"Seems like good ole nice folks over there," one fan tweeted.

"LA, classy as always! Go Stros!" another fan tweeted.

Many fans are surprised a Houston Astros fan had the courage to buy a ticket to the game and proudly wear their Houston apparel. Los Angeles Dodgers fans are some of the most diehard fans in baseball.

RoadRunner🥑 @sol2eclipse @NickScurfield Just give them time. ..them D fans are going to be beating up on each other. @NickScurfield Just give them time. ..them D fans are going to be beating up on each other.

birdzthaword @birdzthatword @NickScurfield Boos and flippin' off ain't nothin, that's the language of the weak. As long as it isn't physical, the rest is just funny. @NickScurfield Boos and flippin' off ain't nothin, that's the language of the weak. As long as it isn't physical, the rest is just funny.

Ryan Falcon @iamryanfalcon @NickScurfield Probably the most fascinating thing to me is they are super proud to act that way. @NickScurfield Probably the most fascinating thing to me is they are super proud to act that way.

This series should be a good one. Both teams are in contention to take over first place in their respective divisions.

Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have turned into a rivalry

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have turned into a rivalry. Neither team likes the other, and there is a ton of history between the two teams.

In 2017, the Astros defeated the Dodgers to win the World Series. After reports of the sign-stealing scandal surfaced, the Dodgers felt cheated. It's tough to lose a World Series knowing the other team cheated.

The two teams, who were once in the National League together for decades, have met for 734 games, with the Dodgers leading the matchup 400-334. In the postseason, the two teams are even, winning six games each against the other.

Given how well these two teams have been over the last decade, expect plenty more postseason matchups with these two teams. Houston has won their division five of the last six seasons, while Los Angeles has done the same.

Both teams are rich in history and have strong fanbases. This is a rivalry that will only intensify as the game goes on.

