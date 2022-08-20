"Battling for last again" "Tonight they go 6-6 with 6 homers in a 9-6 loss" - Los Angeles Angels fans predict continued losing run despite Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani's on-ground reunion

The Los Angeles Angels have very little left to play for this season. Amid lost hopes and lowered expectations, Mike Trout’s much anticipated return gave the Halos something to look forward to.
Trout has been out of action since July 12, with a lingering back injury. A costovertebral dysfunction in the T5 region of his spine, to be precise. After undergoing successful treatment, he is back and ready to go
The Angels activated Trout from the IL today ahead of their series-opener against the Detroit Tigers. He is now reunited with fellow Angels superstar and MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani.
"Mike Trout comes off the injured list and he and Shohei Ohtani are back together again for the #Angels." - Bob Nightengale
However, the Angels have problems far too deep-rooted for one or two players to fix.
They have a generational talent in Shohei Ohtani, who seemingly does something that has never been done before in every other game. Sadly, Ohtani’s consistently phenomenal displays haven’t translated to the Angels having a half-decent campaign.
The Los Angeles Angels are 12.5 games behind for the American League’s final Wild Card spot. They have losing records both at home and away. They are 51-67 for the year after getting swept by the Seattle Mariners.
In their final game against the Mariners, where they lost 11-7, Ohtani went 4-for-5 with a homer, a triple, and four RBI's. Was that ultimately of any use? No, except for enhancing Ohtani’s personal record.
That has been a recurring theme this season - “Ohtani does something spectacular as the Angels lose to XYZ.” Is Trout’s return going to make any difference? Fans are not very hopeful.
The Angels have virtually no chance of making the playoffs. Even if Trout’s return leads to wins, it won’t lead to anything of substance.
The Angels offense has registered the seventh-fewest runs per game. With Trout back at their disposal, that statistic may improve a little.
Los Angeles Angels need to steady their ship to keep hold of their prized assets
The Los Angeles Angels have done very little to convince people that they will be in a World Series-contending position anytime soon.
Trout won’t be a free agent until 2031, so he will be staying for a while. However, Ohtani wouldn’t need to wait as long. He has a little over 16 months left on his contract.
Fans are of the opinion that both Trout and Ohtani will never win the World Series if they spend their entire careers with the Angels.
At the time of writing, the Los Angeles Angels led 1-0 after six innings against the Detroit Tigers in their series-opener.