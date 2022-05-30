“Be grateful about everything. All the other stuff will fall into place. All the hardships will make us stronger” - New York Yankees flamethrower grateful for the success he’s found this season

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes posted a tweet that expressed his gratitude for the success he has enjoyed so far this season. The New York Yankees are still the best team in baseball. Although they came away with a 2-2 series split out of the four-game series they played against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, the New York Yankees still sit at the top of their division with a record of 33-15.

Central to that success has been the pitching core that includes Nestor Cortes. The Yankees have a team ERA of 2.95, the third-best in baseball. They are also third in the league when it comes to strikeouts, with 444 on the year so far.

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees tweets out expression of gratitude during the best season of his career so far

Cortes, a 27-year-old Cuban, came to the Yankees last season from the Seattle Mariners. In 2021, he was used as both a starter and a reliever and finished the year with a record of 2-3, complimenting a 2.90 ERA.

"I’ve got Nestor Cortes starting the All Star Game for the American League in LA." - @ Jared Carrabis

This year, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has injected Cortes into his starting rotation, and his team has been reaping the benefits. So far, Cortes has started nine games and has a record of 4-1, with an ERA of just 1.70 over 53 innings pitched.

His ERA of just 1.70 puts him second in the entire MLB, behind only Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez. His WHIP, which is a very impressive 0.85, also places him third in the league.

Cortes has dealt with some controversy this year. He was forced to deactivate his Twitter account after some racially tinged tweets that came out when Cortes was a teenager resurfaced. He has since apologized for them.

"Be grateful about everything. All the other stuff will fall into place. All the hardships will make us stronger." - @ Nestor Cortes

In the tweet, Cortes encouraged readers to be grateful about everything — not just some things — everything. He says everything else will fall into place, and that the hard times we experience make us stronger. Cortes will be looking toward the All-Star selections in July, as it could very well be the first appearance of his career.

