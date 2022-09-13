"Because winners f****ng win" "Framber has just been incredible" - Houston Astros fans celebrate shutout victory over the Detroit Tigers behind dominant performance from pitcher Framber Valdez

The Houston Astros took care of business against the Detroit Tigers, beating them soundly 7-0. Framber Valdez was the starting, and only, pitcher for the Astros this game, pitching a complete game shutout. Valdez allowed only six hits and had a tremendous eight strikeouts. A win was expected for the Astros, but it was great to see their starter dominate from the mound.

Runs came most notably from outfielder Kyle Tucker, who had three RBIs in the game and was an offensive threat throughout. With the best record in the American League, the Houston Astros continue to build confidence and momentum in the final game of the regular season.

This was a game to forget for the Detroit Tigers, but it was quite the opposite for Astros fans.

The Astros knew they had a stud pitcher in Justin Verlander, and are happy to see Valdez well on his way to the same status. If he can build off this dominant performance and play like this in the postseason, they will be an even tougher force to stop.

Winning has become the norm in Houston, and they all expect it to continue deep into October.

With 91 wins this season, the American League West is almost certainly going to be won by the Houston Astros. They have been one of the top teams in the MLB all season. While the Detroit Tigers have not been great in 2022, they have shown some solid flashes. Completely shutting them out is no easy feat, but the Astros accomplished it.

The Astros are now only 10 wins away from securing the division title, a fact they are keenly aware of.

If those ten wins do come this season, the celebration from Astros fans will overtake this victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers had no answers for anything the Astros threw at them, especially what Framber Valdez threw.

The Houston Astros win over the Detroit Tigers is par for the course

One of the curses of success is increased expectations, which the Astros are experiencing. Anything less than a dominant win like this will be seen as an abject failure. Unsurprisingly, the Astros seem up to the task.

With the way Framber Valdez was pitching, there are few teams who could have matched him. The Tigers are certainly not one of them, as their season will likely end with a losing record. The Houston Astros have all the confidence and momentum they need.

