Ben Rice Landing Spots: 3 potential teams that could use Yankees 1B as catcher 

With the trade deadline only a week away, the New York Yankees are in a race against time to make any final moves before they carry on with the second half of the season. One trade chip they can use at this trade deadline for a bargain can be Ben Rice, who plays primarily as a catcher but can also play first base.

Rice will be under team control for two more years. With that in mind, here's a look at three potential teams that could strike a deal with the Yankees to get their hands on the versatile player.

3 potential landing spots for Yankees' Ben Rice before trade deadline

#1. Arizona Diamondbacks

The best way to make a trade happen is to find the right players for each other, and in this case, the Diamondbacks and Yankees can just do that.

Arizona is expected to sell at the deadline. They have third baseman Eugenio Suarez, whom the Yankees could use in their lineup. The D-backs have also reportedly monitored Rice at Triple-A and view him as a potential everyday catcher with power.

A straight swap with some auxiliary pieces could do just fine for the trade to take place.

#2. San Diego Padres

San Diego on the lookout for a catcher. Some rumors are suggesting they are in on the Yankees' other catcher, J.C. Escarra, but Ben Rice can also fill that role.

The Padres could look at the offensive upside of Ben Rice, who is hitting .232, along with 15 home runs and three stolen bases. Considering their playoff positioning, they might want to get done with this deal.

#3. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are not directly interested in Ben Rice; thus, this is the least happening option. But Rice suffices Seattle's need for catching, first base and DH while also providing a left-handed bat in their lineup.

However, the Yankees may not deal away Ben Rice just yet. That is because their first baseman and veteran Paul Goldschmidt is on an expiring contract and the Yankees could see Rice as a future first baseman.

However, with the 2025 postseason in mind, they might leverage him for a starting pitcher or veteran infielder this trade deadline.

