Former MLB great Bernie Williams famously criticized the Houston Astros regarding their sign-stealing scandal while on the Michael Kay Show. He said:

"Once you find out that the game has sort of been rigged a little bit, I would be upset as well," Bernie Williams told the Michael Kay Show regarding the Houston Astros' cheating scandal.

When quizzed about whether he thought they crossed the line, Williams said that, if the rumors were true, then they did cross the line.

"I think, if it is true, it is. And I have been pondering a lot on that situation. If allegedly they did what they are accused of doing, I think it is crossing the line," Bernie said.

"Every time you use outside and artificial technology to give information to a batter in real-time, and what the pitch is going to be, then I think you definitely have a lot better opportunity to have success. It definitely gave them an advantage!" Bernie concluded.

Bernie Williams is a four-time Gold Glove Awardee

New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams plied his trade for 16 years in the MLB, spending every single one of them in New York with the Yankees from 1991 through 2006.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest switch-hitting center fielders in history, Williams ended his career with a .297 batting average, 287 home runs, 1,257 runs batted in (RBI), 1,366 runs scored, 449 doubles, and a .990 fielding percentage.

Bernie Williams #51 of the New York Yankees takes a swing against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on April 8, 2006 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

A five-time All-Star, Bernie won four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger Award, the American League batting title in 1998, and the 1996 AL Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award.

A fan favorite with the Yankees, the team honored him by retiring his uniform number 51 and dedicating a plaque to him in Monument Park in May 2015.

