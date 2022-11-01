Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber embraced fatherhood in March 2022, just before the beginning of the 2022 MLB season. Kyle and his wife, Paige Hartman, welcomed a baby boy, Kade.

It was not an ordinary day for Schwarber because he signed a four-year, $79 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on the same day.

Kyle's wife, Paige, went into labor an hour after he signed the new contract. Thrilled to become a new father, Schwarber described March 16, 2022, as:

“Best day of my life.”

John Clark @JClarkNBCS New Phils slugger Kyle Schwarber and his wife just had a baby after agreeing to a deal with the Phils



Bryce Harper reached out to him to congratulate him



Coincidence, much?

Relationship timeline of Kyle Schwarber and Paige Hartman

Kyle Schwarber with his wife, Paige Hartman.

Paige and Kyle started dating when they were still in high school. Paige Hartman enrolled at the University of Cincinnati, while Kyle enrolled at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, after graduating from high school. The couple continued their long-distance romance.

In December 2018, Kyle proposed to Paige, and the duo got engaged while the outfielder was with the Chicago Cubs.

"Congratulations to @kschwarb12 and @PaigeHartman22 on their engagement!" - Chicago Cubs

A year later, Schwarber and his fiance Paige tied the knot in 2019.

Three years later, in 2022, they are now parents to a cute little boy.

