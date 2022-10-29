Who is Kyle Schwarber's wife? Meet Paige Hartman

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber had a career year in 2022. He has also been a big part of the Phillies' offense as they moved to capture their first World Series berth since 2009.

Now that Kyle Schwarber is becoming a more well-known MLB player, fans are becoming increasingly interested in his personal life. In this article, we are going to take a look at Schwarber's wife, Paige Hartman.

Schwarber, an Ohio native, has reportedly known Paige since they were both teenagers in the Middletown, Ohio, area. They were both born in 1993 and attended a local high school in Middletown together, where Schwarber solidified himself as a young baseball prospect.

They began dating in 2010, before graduation. After finishing high school, Schwarber went off to attend Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, while Paige went to the University of Cincinnati.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Kyle Schwarber has averaged 3 stolen bases a season over his eight-year big league career, and he said before the game that he was going to swipe the bag that won America free tacos. That is just legendary. Kyle Schwarber has averaged 3 stolen bases a season over his eight-year big league career, and he said before the game that he was going to swipe the bag that won America free tacos. That is just legendary. https://t.co/5WsD4b7Syw

"Kyle Schwarber has averaged 3 stolen bases a season over his eight-year big league career, and he said before the game that he was going to swipe the bag that won America free tacos. That is just legendary." - @ Jared Carrabis

Although they needed to keep their love long distance as the pair went off to different colleges, their love never faded and the pair seemed to know that they were destined to be together.

On Christmas Eve 2018, Schwarber tweeted, "I got an early Christmas present!" He was indeed eluding to the fact that he had proposed to Paige, who accepted.

The pair were married in 2019, while Schwarber was still a member of the Chicago Cubs. They were both 26 at the time. Paige later gave birth to a son, Kade, in March 2022, just before the beginning of the 2022 MLB season.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS New Phils slugger Kyle Schwarber and his wife just had a baby after agreeing to a deal with the Phils



Bryce Harper reached out to him to congratulate him



Kyle will hopefully join the Phillies by the end of the weekend New Phils slugger Kyle Schwarber and his wife just had a baby after agreeing to a deal with the PhilsBryce Harper reached out to him to congratulate him Kyle will hopefully join the Phillies by the end of the weekend https://t.co/ZkGHplquhP

"New Phils slugger Kyle Schwarber and his wife just had a baby after agreeing to a deal with the Phils. Bryce Harper reached out to him to congratulate him. Kyle will hopefully join the Phillies by the end of the weekend" - @ John Clark

Paige Schwarber is heavily involved in her husband's charity, the Schwarber Foundation. Kyle Schwarber set up his foundation while he was a member of the Cubs.

Kyle Schwarber hopes to bring World Series trophy home to Paige

With their win in Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies are one step closer to their ultimate goal. Schwarber had three home runs and four RBIs in the NLCS, and would be looking to build on the superb hitting that he has had in the 2022 postseason so far.

Poll : 0 votes