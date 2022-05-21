Best MLB DFS Players to target: Byron Buxton, Wander Franco, Robbie Ray, Spencer Torkelson - May 20th | 2022 MLB Season

With 12 games on the 7:05 p.m. MLB DFS slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel, let's go through the best players to target for production and value.

MLB Star Picks

Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Buxton enters Friday's game, hitting .310 off of lefties this year with a .862 OPS. The southpaw Daniel Lynch will be Kansas City's starter, giving Buxton a matchup he prefers. The Twins' center fielder has cooled off a bit in May, but his power still remains as he is tied for third in the American League in home runs.

"More Lewis-and-Buck content:" - @ Minnesota Twins

Look for Buxton to have a solid game from the leadoff spot Friday.

Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $5.2k, Fanduel $3.3k)

Franco is just 21 years old, but he already has the poise of a veteran. He's a career .283 hitter, and the switch hitter has excellent numbers against the Orioles. In his career, he's hit .327 off of Baltimore pitching, and he'll try to replicate his success out of the 2-hole against Tyler Wells on Friday.

Other options to consider: Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $4.6k)

MLB Value Picks

Robbie Ray, Pitcher, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $8.0k, FanDuel $9.1k)

Robbie Ray takes the ball for Seattle against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Fenway is known to be a hitter's ballpark, but the 2021 Cy Young Winner has struck out 18 hitters in his last 12 innings against Boston on the road. The Red Sox lineup hasn't been too consistent this year, and they only have a .618 OPS against lefties this year, one of the worst marks in the MLB. Ray's salary is very affordable today, especially on DraftKings, so expect him to put together a strong outing Friday as a value option.

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $2.3k, FanDuel $2.2k)

The former #1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson has had an underwhelming rookie season so far, but recently he's been able to put together some better at-bats. He's gone 5-for-15 over his last five games, including a home run on Wednesday. He's expected to bat seventh Friday, and it's only a matter of time before he adjusts to big league pitching.

"TB = Tork Bomb" - Detroit Tigers tweeted

Expect Torkelson to have success against Aaron Civale and his 9.85 in Friday's series opener.

Other MLB Value options to consider: Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $4.5k, Fanduel $2.7k), Keston Hiura, 1B/2B, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $2.4k, Fanduel $2.1k)

