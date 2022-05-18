Best MLB DFS Players to target: Anthony Rendon, Joey Gallo, Tommy La Stella, Jose Urquidy - May 17th | 2022

There are ten games on the 7:05 p.m. MLB DFS Slate for DraftKings, and eight for FanDuel, so let's look at the best players to target for production and value today.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Anthony Rendon, 3B, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.0k)

On Monday, Rendon failed to record a hit, going 0-for-4 against the Rangers. In the three games before that, he was 5-for-12 with two extra-base hits, so he'll be looking to get back on track Tuesday. He'll face struggling lefty Taylor Hearn, who has a 5.26 ERA and 1.68 WHIP, and Rendon has managed to have a .878 OPS against southpaws this season. The veteran third baseman is expected to bat cleanup, so he could have a big day at the plate Tuesday.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Joey Gallo, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $3.2k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Gallo got off to a really slow start this year, but he's now hit two home runs in his last four contests. His salary is very low, and considering he hit 38 dingers last year, and it's only a matter of time before the All-Star outfielder starts getting in a groove. Spenser Watkins is Baltimore's starter today, and he's surrendered 18 long balls in his career over 80 2/3 innings pitched.

MLB Muse @MajorLeagueMuse Joey Gallo last 15 games:



.375 OBP

.925 OPS

4 HR



Up to 114 wRC+ on the season. Joey Gallo last 15 games:.375 OBP.925 OPS4 HRUp to 114 wRC+ on the season.

"Joey Gallo last 15 games: .375 OBP .925 OPS 4 HR Up to 114 wRC+ on the season." - @ MLB Muse

Gallo could make it three in five games Tuesday when the Yankees take on the Orioles.

Tommy La Stella, 2B/3B, San Francisco Giants (DraftKings $2.1k, FanDuel $2.7k)

La Stella made his 2022 debut Monday but only recorded one at-bat. Last season, the 33-year-old had a down year offensively, yet he's still a career .270 hitter with a .343 OBP.

Evan Webeck @EvanWebeck



In his first AB of the season, La Stella works a full count...before grounding out to the pitcher.



bayareane.ws/3FOQsBs Gabe Kaper pregame: "Tommy’s one of the better plate appearances in baseball. It’s just as simple as that."In his first AB of the season, La Stella works a full count...before grounding out to the pitcher. Gabe Kaper pregame: "Tommy’s one of the better plate appearances in baseball. It’s just as simple as that."In his first AB of the season, La Stella works a full count...before grounding out to the pitcher.bayareane.ws/3FOQsBs

"Gabe Kaper pregame: "Tommy’s one of the better plate appearances in baseball. It’s just as simple as that." - @ Evan Webeck

La Stella is projected to bat third at Coors Field against Colorado, so expect him to see plenty of opportunities to get back into a rhythm Tuesday night.

Jose Urquidy, Pitcher, Houston Astros (DraftKings $7.2k, FanDuel $7.9k)

Urquidy is our featured pitcher for today, and he'll be up against the Red Sox in Boston. His salary is very low as a result of his sub-par performances this season. His numbers are down this year, but he's still just one year removed from a season where he had a 0.99 WHIP. If you're looking to save salary in the pitcher spot, Urquidy is definitely capable of having a strong start.

Other MLB DFS Value options to consider: Jose Berrios, Pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $7.8k, Fanduel $7.2k)

