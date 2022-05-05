Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Parlay Picks: Byron Buxton, Nestor Cortes, Freddy Peralta - May 4 | 2022 MLB Season

With 17 MLB games in action this Wednesday, May 4, let's look at the best player props to cash in on.

MLB Player Prop #1: Byron Buxton Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Byron Buxton, when healthy, has been one of MLB's best center fielders. He's had some nagging injuries over the last several seasons, but he's put up impressive numbers since last season. Recently, the 28-year-old has been seeing the ball well, going 5-for-14 in May, including a double and a homer. Wednesday, he'll be up against Kyle Bradish, who made his major league debut in his last start, allowing two earned runs in six frames. As the Twins' regular leadoff hitter, Buxton has excelled and should have another strong day at the plate against the Orioles' rookie pitcher.

MLB Player Prop #2: Nestor Cortes Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4, 7:07 p.m. EDY

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Nestor Cortes has had an excellent start to the year, sporting a 1.31 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. He has excelled at limiting baserunners, only allowing more than three hits in one of his four starts this year. Against a strong Blue Jays lineup, Cortes will need to have his best stuff working. Earlier this year, however, he pitched four and one-third innings of scoreless, five-strikeout ball against Toronto. He'll likely be given a longer leash Wednesday, given his recent success.

MLB Player Prop #3: Freddy Peralta Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Freddy Peralta gets the start against the 3-20 Reds on Wednesday night. Peralta got off to a slow start, but in his last two outings, he's allowed just one run in 11 innings, striking out 13. The Reds are hitting .200 this year, and, as a team, are 10th in the league in strikeouts, getting fanned 211 times. Peralta struck out 12.2 hitters per nine innings in 2021 and should mow down the worst lineup in baseball.

