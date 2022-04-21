Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Ketel Marte, Harrison Bader, Josh Rogers - April 21st | 2022 MLB Season

Ketel Marte, Harrison Bader, Josh Rogers — there are plenty of MLB player props to cash in on this Thursday, April 21. Let's look at the best ones to target on the day.

Ketel Marte Over 1.5 Total Bases (-139)

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Thursday, April 21, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Batting second in Arizona's lineup, Marte should have himself a big game at the plate. Marte went two-for-four yesterday, including a double in the Diamondbacks' route of the Nationals.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Ketel Marte speeds around the bags for a triple to extend the lead! Ketel Marte speeds around the bags for a triple to extend the lead! https://t.co/sUvoDNYHDN

In this final game of the series, Marte will try and stay hot against Nationals lefty Josh Rogers. Marte dominates lefties. Last year, he hit an eye-popping .387 off southpaws, with a 1.171 OPS.

Josh Rogers Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-126)

Speaking of Josh Rogers, he'll be on the other side, taking the hill against Arizona. Rogers has recorded just two strikeouts in each of his two starts despite facing 20 batters in both games. The 27-year-old lefty has a rate of only 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, so don't expect him to rack up a lot of Ks Thursday afternoon. In the early going, he also has been held to a pitch count in the 70s, so it's unlikely he'll triple his current season-high mark for strikeouts.

Harrison Bader To Record a Hit (-120)

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Thursday, April 21, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Harrison Bader hasn't had a particularly strong year at the plate, coming into Thursday's game with an unimpressive .229 batting average, and he's yet to go deep. Last season, Bader slugged 16 long balls while hitting .267. The Cardinals center fielder is known for his speed and defense, but he can have stretches where he gets hot at the plate. Last September, Harrison Bader went on a tear and hit .340, so he'll try to find this success again in 2022.

"Harrison Bader! #STLCards #MLB" - @ Mr Matthew CFB

Pablo Lopez is on the mound for the Marlins, and he'll look to prevent a Cardinals sweep. Lopez has been good this year, but Harrison Bader tends to put the ball in play at an above-average rate, meaning he'll be aggressive and likely have four or more cracks at recording a base knock.

