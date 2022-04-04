"I’m ready for anything at all times" - St. Louis Cardinals ease Harrison Bader's contract worries

The St. Louis Cardinals and their Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader have agreed to a two-year, $10.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. The energetic and athletic Bronxville, New York, native can finally settle down and focus on the season ahead. He reflected on his journey to the big stage and the people that made sacrifices to make his dreams come true, especially his parents.

“I really do think about my father never missing a single day of throwing me batting practice after his job in New York and my mother never skipping out on supporting me on my entire road here,” Harrison claimed, while talking about his father Louis, and his mother Janice. “To have that support, it highlights this moment.”

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals We have agreed on a two-year (2022-23) contract with outfielder Harrison Bader, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

Bader had a slash line of .267/.324/.460 with 16 HR and 50 RBI in 103 games for the Cards, but we all know that's not where he can showcase his true potential. He produced an absurd .973 defensive zone rating last year, the highest among MLB outfielders since the stat's creation in 1997. He's been leading Major League outfielders since 2018 in defensive runs saved with 47, outs above average with 47, and runs prevented with 42.

With Bader's contract locked in, the only St. Louis Cardinals player who has yet to sign a contract is Bader's fellow Gold Glove winner Tyler O'Neill. The Canadian left fielder, who hails from Burnaby, British Columbia, had 34 HR and 80 RBI while having a .286 batting average, all of which are career highs. A source has stated, however, that progress is being made as the St. Louis Cardinals front office looks to secure the left fielder's signature.

Can the St. Louis Cardinals clamp down the National Central pennant?

The Cardinals 2021 defense was one for the history books

In a record-breaking 2021 season that saw the St. Louis Cardinals clinch five — no, you aren't dreaming — Gold Glove awards, a first in the storied award's history, they look set to once again showcase their defensive prowess on their way to a possible playoff berth this year. Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado, who won his fifth individual award, were awarded Gold Gloves in the previous campaign. The Cards finished with a .723 defensive efficiency rating, had a .986 fielding percentage, and scored 81 on the BIS defensive runs saved above average scale, all of which are at the top of the league averages.

"The @Cardinals are the first team ever with 5 Gold Glove winners in a single season." - @ MLB Stats

It would be a tall order to beat their division rival Milwaukee Brewers this season, but if they can replicate their superb display on defense and generate some power on offense, they will surely be within shouting distance of the boys from Miller Park.

