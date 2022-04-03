MLB Spring Training 2022: Ranking the Top 5 superstar performances so far

MLB Spring Training is coming to a close soon and, with that, comes the start of the 2022 regular season. There have been many breakout performances this spring that have caught the attention of MLB fans.

This article will discuss the top 5 Spring Training performances so far. Now let’s get started.

Top 5 Spring Training performances

#5. Kyle Hygashioka, New York Yankees, C

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees

Kyle Higashioka has had one of the best Spring Training sessions so far. Higashioka has a .450 batting average this spring with five home runs and eight RBIs in 20 at-bats. This production is what the New York Yankees need this season as they look for more production at the bottom of their lineup.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Kyle Higashioka’s second home run of the game! Kyle Higashioka’s second home run of the game! https://t.co/Sz8ftEDRiB

"Kyle Higashoka's second home run of the game!"-@Talkin Yanks

#4. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets, SS

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Francisco Lindor has had one of his best Spring Training's as he looks to bounce back a bit after a disappointing 2021 season. This spring, Lindor has a .400 batting average with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 25 at-bats. This includes 10 base hits and two doubles as well. This is a really good sign for New York Mets fans as Lindor looks to carry this stellar spring into the 2022 regular season.

SNY @SNYtv FRANCISCO LINDOR HAS HOMERED FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE PLATE! FRANCISCO LINDOR HAS HOMERED FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE PLATE! https://t.co/HqV0IJjaP8

"FRANSISCO LINDOR HAS HOMERED FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE PLATE!"-@SNYtv

#3. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals, 1B

St Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Paul Goldschmidt has had a breakout 2022 Spring Training. Goldschmidt is batting .526 this spring with three home runs and 20 total bases. Goldschmidt is notorious for getting off to a slow start and then heating up in the second half. If he can carry his spring performances into the 2022 season, look for him to be a top MVP candidate.

#2. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins, CF

Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics

Byron Buxton has had a monster spring. He is one of the game's best outfielders. He is looking to carry this momentum into the regular season. Buxton has a batting average of .407 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 27 at-bats. Buxton will be one of the most exciting players to watch in 2022.

"Leadoff bomb for Buck"-@Bally Sports North

#1. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox, 3B

Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six

Rafael Devers is having a huge 2022 Spring Training. The All-Star third baseman is hitting .450 with five home runs and nine RBIs. The game's best offensive third baseman is poised for an MVP-type season in 2022.

Red Sox @RedSox There goes Raffy doing Raffy things. There goes Raffy doing Raffy things. https://t.co/3hEKelWHdx

"There goes Raffy doing Raffy things."-@Red Sox

Overall, look for these five players to continue their strong spring performances into the beginning of the 2022 regular season.

