Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Kris Bryant, George Springer, Tony Gonsolin - April 20th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 16 MLB games today, so there are plenty of props to sift through this Wednesday. We'll take you through some of the best players to keep your eye on today.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today

Kris Bryant Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Kris Bryant has made a seamless transition to Colorado, starting the year batting .359 through his first 10 games. Bryant is facing off against Zack Eflin of the Philadelphia Phillies, a pitcher he has had a lot of success against in his MLB career. Career-wise, Bryant is 8-13 off Eflin, including two extra-base hits.

Look for Bryant to tee off against the Phillies right-hander again at home.

George Springer Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachussetts

George Springer has been one of the MLB American League's most consistent hitters for a while now. He has solidified himself as the Blue Jays leadoff hitter since joining Toronto in free agency before the 2021 season.

Nick Pivetta is the Red Sox starter Wednesday, and he currently has a 9.39 ERA through two starts this year. Pivetta has a very high fly-ball rate, a trait that doesn't mix well against right-handed batters at Fenway Park, with the Green Monster in left field just 310 feet from home plate.

In limited matchups with Pivetta, Springer has had his number, recording four hits in seven at-bats, with two of those hits going for extra bases. Springer should be comfortable squaring off with the Red Sox righty again on Wednesday.

Tony Gonsolin Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Fixture: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, California

Tony Gonsolin has been a solid pitcher for the Dodgers over the last few years in the MLB, and he'll get the nod Wednesday afternoon against the Braves. Gonsolin struck out more than one batter per inning last year, finishing 2021 with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. This year through two starts, he's struck out five hitters in seven total innings. The 27-year-old right-hander tends not to go too deep into ballgames, averaging under four innings pitched per start in 2021. Expect Gonsolin to be pulled early into Wednesday's game against a Braves lineup that doesn't strike out too often.

