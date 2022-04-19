Watch: Atlanta Braves infielder hits a home run for team's losing cause, gets booed by LA Dodgers fans

Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of the Braves game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, that is not what makes this situation interesting.

The Braves were down 6-1 when Ozzie Albies stepped up to the plate to lead off the sixth. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was on the mound. With a 3-2 count, Albies crushed a ball into the left field stands. The home run put the Braves within four runs of the Dodgers, but the Dodgers fans negative reaction was unexpected. The Braves went on to lose the game 7-4.

If you watched the video above with the sound on, you heard the Dodgers fans booing. And this was not just a handful of fans. It was a lot of fans booing the Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies.

Why were the Atlanta Braves being booed?

I cannot say for sure, but it is safe to say that Dodgers fans still resent the Atlanta Braves after the National League Championship Series last year. The Braves and Dodgers went up against each other in that series, and the Braves won in six games. The Braves went on to win the World Series.

What is Ozzie Albies' background?

Ozzie Albies was born and raised in Curacao and started playing baseball as a child. He signed with the Atlanta Braves for $350,000 as a 17-year-old in 2013.

Albies made his Major League debut on August 1, 2017. He played in 57 games and hit .286 with six home runs, 28 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

Ozzie Albies homers off Clayton Kershaw. Ozzie Albies is tied atop the MLB home run leaderboard.

Albies was named to the Braves Opening Day roster in 2018. He struggled at second base and committed 10 errors on the year but thrived at the plate. He hit .261 with 24 home runs and 72 RBIs. His play was recognized when he was named to the All-Star team.

Albies has continued to be a force for the Braves. He was named to another All-Star team in 2021 and won the Silver Slugger award in 2019 and 2021.

The Braves and Dodgers rivalry is only beginning, and I expect to see more tense games in the near future.

