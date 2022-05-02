Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, Chris Paddack - May 2 | 2022 MLB Season

There are eight MLB games in action this Monday, May 2nd, so let's look at the best player prop bets to choose from.

MLB best player prop bets May 2, 2022

Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Regular Season Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Monday, May 2, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Aaron Judge, like his team, has been red-hot recently. He's on a six-game hitting streak, and in his last eight games, he's hit .364 with seven home runs. Up against Ross Stripling and the Blue Jays in Toronto, Judge will be taking his cuts in a ballpark where he's had a lot of success.

"He'll allow it." - @ New York Yankees

Judge has a career 1.032 OPS at Rogers Centre, including a home run once every 9.6 at-bats. Look for this bat to stay hot Monday in the series opener.

Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros MLB Regular Season Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Monday, May 2, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against Marco Gonzalez and the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Alvarez has been tearing the cover off of the ball lately, as he's 10 for 24 in his last seven games with three long balls. He's up against a lefty in Gonzalez; however, the same-sided matchup shouldn't bother him as he hit .283 with 13 dingers off of lefties in 2021.

"Yordan Alvarez sends one 447 ft DEAD CENTER to the flight deck" - FOX Sports: MLB

Alvarez surprisingly had a higher OPS against lefties compared to righties last season, and he should have plenty of opportunities Monday in the cleanup spot in the Astros order.

Chris Paddack Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+115)

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB Regular Season Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, May 2, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Chris Paddack gets the start Monday as the Minnesota Twins travel to Baltimore. Paddack went 5 2/3 innings while racking up six Ks last start in a no-decision versus the Tigers. He'll be up against an Orioles team that leads the majors in strikeouts and ranks 26th in OPS. He's struck out 13 hitters over his first 14 2/3 innings this year and should be able to go deep against a weak lineup.

"Solid outing." - @ Minnesota Twins

Expect Paddack to average around a strikeout per inning in Monday's contest.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt