Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Maikel Franco, Miles Mikolas, Jared Walsh - May 11th | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals Maikel Franco will look to stay hot Wednesday.
Lucas Abrenica
Modified May 12, 2022 01:49 AM IST
With every MLB team in action this Wednesday, let's go through the best player props to target.

MLB Player Prop #1: Maikel Franco Over 0.5 Singles (+120)

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Maikel Franco and the Washington Nationals will face the Mets in the second game of their series. Franco has been hitting well recently, carrying a .346 average over his last seven contests. Tylor Megill has been good for the Mets, but he was touched up for three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last start. The Mets have an average bullpen too, but look for Franco to record a base knock Wednesday night.

MLB Player Prop #2: Miles Mikolas Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Miles Mikolas enters Wednesday's game with a minuscule 1.53 ERA. He's struck out 28 batters in 35 1/3 frames this season, right in line with his career strikeout rate. Against an Orioles team that K's the seventh-most in the MLB, Mikolas has a good chance to record at least five punchouts.

Miles Mikolas is putting on a masterpiece today. https://t.co/tXLB4oguDp
"Miles Mikolas is putting on a masterpiece today." - @ MLB

The O's also rank near the bottom in runs, which plays into Mikolas' favor as he should be able to go deeper into the game.

MLB Player Prop #3: Jared Walsh Over 0.5 Singles (+120)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Walsh, along with his teammates, has been scorching hot recently. The Angels' first basemen is on a seven-game hitting streak where he's hitting .448. Even though he'll be placed in a lefty-lefty situation, Walsh has hit .308 off of southpaws this year. Shane McClanahan is the Rays' starter, and he's actually allowing a much higher average against left-handed hitters compared to righties (.278 vs. .180).

full send 🚀#GoHalos https://t.co/7V8kw2kWuK
"full send" - @ Los Angeles Angels
For Walsh, he'll likely bat in the middle of the order and have several opportunities to keep his hit streak going.

