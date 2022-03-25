5 MLB teams with the best Opening Day records

Opening Day is a magical time on the MLB calendar, where every team starts with the same record and is filled with hope and excitement. Then, over the course of a few months, the pack begins to separate, and the great teams pull away with division leads. Upset victories always fuel the fans, especially when they start the season, like what happened a year ago, when the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3.

The season opener, coming to all of our living rooms on April 7, 2022, is a special one, as every stadium around the league will be at full capacity, ready to embark on a new season. A big win to start the year is the perfect tone-setter. Let’s take a look at the five teams that most regularly lead the league after the first day of games.

Top 5 records in the MLB on Opening Day

#5 Colorado Rockies 17-13

Colorado Rockies celebrate

An unexpected team to start the list, considering the franchise has been largely mediocre since their inception in 1993, the Colorado Rockies came in fifth place on this list with a consistently strong start to every season. The Rockies, unfortunately, won't have the chance to add to their Opening Day win total this year because they won't be playing on April 7th, but they won't add to their loss total either!

#4 New York Yankees 66-53-1

The Yankees refuse to be left off any list

The most storied franchise in MLB history is also one of the best on the first day of the season, good enough to land them the fourth spot. The New York Yankees have a chance to add to their impressive Opening Day win total in 2022 when they take on the Boston Red Sox. Since the New York City mayor granted a vaccine mandate exemption to professional athletes and entertainers, unvaccinated players may now compete in New York. That means the Yankees will go up against the Sox with a full roster.

#3 Baltimore Orioles 71-49-1

Orioles fans are among the most dedicated in all of sports

That's right, the team that is at the bottom of almost every other ranking list has a stellar record on Opening Day. The Baltimore Orioles are one of the oldest MLB teams, marking 2022 their 122nd season in the league. The Orioles did not waste this abundance of opportunities to participate in the first day of the league year. Their record shows an excellent 22 games over .500 with 121 games played to kick off this year.

#2 Seattle Mariners 28-18

Leading the league in fun differential

The little engine that could in the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Mariners may not have late-season success, but they have definitely earned their wins on Opening Day, being 10 games over .500. The Mariners will look to continue this impressive run against the Minnesota Twins on April 7th, as they chase the top team on this list.

#1 New York Mets 39-21

New York Mets win!

Often overshadowed by the Yankees, nobody beats the New York Mets on this list, as their 18 games over .500 in 60 games played on Opening Day prove they are in a class of their own. The New York Mets will get their chance to get another win on the first day of the regular season as they take on the Washington Nationals.

