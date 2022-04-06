Betting Odds for MLB Opening Day matchups featuring New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and more

With MLB Opening Day starting tomorrow, many sports fans across the country will look to place bets on their favorite team. Betting on baseball games during the regular season can be challenging at times and somewhat unpredictable. Let's consider some of the best plays and betting odds for tomorrow's MLB Opening Day games. What picks will you make?

MLB Betting Odds

MLB Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Starting Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs)

Moneyline: Brewers -167 Cubs +143

There is still not a line for the over/under or the spread total, which should come out later today. The play in this game is to take the Brewers' moneyline against a young Chicago Cubs team.

Bryce's Picks: Brewers ML -167

MLB Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Starting Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals)

Moneyline: Mets -130 Nationals +110

Over/Under: 9

Spread: Mets -1.5

With both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer unavailable for the New York Mets on Opening Day, look forward to this being a bullpen game for the team.

Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89



merized Should Tylor Megill get the Opening Day start for the #Mets on Thursday, he'd have the fewest major league innings pitched (89.2) of any @Mets pitcher in their first Opening Day start in franchise history. @Mets merized #LGM Should Tylor Megill get the Opening Day start for the #Mets on Thursday, he'd have the fewest major league innings pitched (89.2) of any @Mets pitcher in their first Opening Day start in franchise history.@Metsmerized #LGM https://t.co/V1AoiygLfc

"Should Tylor Megill get the Opening Day start for the #Mets on Thursday, he'd have the fewest major league innings pitched (89.2) of any @Mets pitcher in their first Opening Day start in franchise history." - @ Mathew Brownstein

The oddsmakers are going to entice bettors to take the Nationals at +110 line, but do not fall for it and take the Mets moneyline in this one.

Bryce's Picks: Mets Moneyline -130

MLB Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

Starting Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Guardians) vs Zack Greinke (Royals)

Moneyline: Guardians -125 Royals +106

Over/Under: 8.5

Spread: Guardians -1.5

This will be an interesting Opening Day matchup as both teams enter the season with low expectations. The pitching matchup will be one to look out for. The play in this game will be to take the Royals' moneyline at home and the under 8.5 run total.

Bryce's Picks: Royals Moneyline +106, Under 8.5 runs

World Series - St Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox - Game One

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Starting Pitchers: JT Brubaker (Pirates) vs Adam Wainwright (Cardinals)

Moneyline: Pirates +190 Cardinals -230

Over/Under: 8

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Opening Day in St. Louis is always a special occasion, and the return of Albert Pujols will be a sight to see. The Pirates will be overmatched in this one as the Cardinals are a much more experienced team.

Katie Woo @katiejwoo Oli Marmol confirms: Albert Pujols will be in the #STLCards Opening Day lineup. Oli Marmol confirms: Albert Pujols will be in the #STLCards Opening Day lineup.

"Oli Marmol confirms: Albert Pujols will be in the #STL Cards Opening Day lineup." - @ Katie Woo

Bryce's Picks: Cardinals Spread -1.5, Over 8 runs, Cardinals Moneyline -230

MLB Atlanta Braves Photo Day

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

Starting Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Reds) vs Max Fried (Braves)

Moneyline: Reds +180 Braves -220

Over/Under: 8.5

Spread: Braves -1.5

Bryce's Picks: Braves Moneyline -220, Over 8.5 runs

MLB Los Angeles Angels v Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Starting Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) vs Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

Moneyline: Astros +114 Angels -136

Over/Under: 8.5

Bryce's Picks: Astros Moneyline +114, Over 8.5 runs

Atlanta Braves v Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Starting Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) vs Madison Bumgarner ( Diamondbacks)

Moneyline: Padres -162 Diamondbacks +135

Over/Under: 8.5

Spread: Padres -1.5 Diamonbacks +1.5

Bryce's Picks: Padres Moneyline -162

Overall, Opening Day is always a fun time for sports bettors. All odds were from the Barstool Sportsbook. Please remember to always bet responsibly. If you have a gambling problem, please call 1-888 BETS OFF.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt