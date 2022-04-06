Betting Odds for MLB Opening Day matchups featuring New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and more

With MLB Opening Day starting tomorrow, many sports fans across the country will look to place bets on their favorite team. Betting on baseball games during the regular season can be challenging at times and somewhat unpredictable. Let's consider some of the best plays and betting odds for tomorrow's MLB Opening Day games. What picks will you make?
MLB Betting Odds
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Starting Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs)
Moneyline: Brewers -167 Cubs +143
There is still not a line for the over/under or the spread total, which should come out later today. The play in this game is to take the Brewers' moneyline against a young Chicago Cubs team.
Bryce's Picks: Brewers ML -167
New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Starting Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals)
Moneyline: Mets -130 Nationals +110
Over/Under: 9
Spread: Mets -1.5
With both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer unavailable for the New York Mets on Opening Day, look forward to this being a bullpen game for the team.
"Should Tylor Megill get the Opening Day start for the #Mets on Thursday, he'd have the fewest major league innings pitched (89.2) of any @Mets pitcher in their first Opening Day start in franchise history." - @ Mathew Brownstein
The oddsmakers are going to entice bettors to take the Nationals at +110 line, but do not fall for it and take the Mets moneyline in this one.
Bryce's Picks: Mets Moneyline -130
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Starting Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Guardians) vs Zack Greinke (Royals)
Moneyline: Guardians -125 Royals +106
Over/Under: 8.5
Spread: Guardians -1.5
This will be an interesting Opening Day matchup as both teams enter the season with low expectations. The pitching matchup will be one to look out for. The play in this game will be to take the Royals' moneyline at home and the under 8.5 run total.
Bryce's Picks: Royals Moneyline +106, Under 8.5 runs
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Starting Pitchers: JT Brubaker (Pirates) vs Adam Wainwright (Cardinals)
Moneyline: Pirates +190 Cardinals -230
Over/Under: 8
Spread: Cardinals -1.5
Opening Day in St. Louis is always a special occasion, and the return of Albert Pujols will be a sight to see. The Pirates will be overmatched in this one as the Cardinals are a much more experienced team.
"Oli Marmol confirms: Albert Pujols will be in the #STL Cards Opening Day lineup." - @ Katie Woo
Bryce's Picks: Cardinals Spread -1.5, Over 8 runs, Cardinals Moneyline -230
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves
Starting Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Reds) vs Max Fried (Braves)
Moneyline: Reds +180 Braves -220
Over/Under: 8.5
Spread: Braves -1.5
Bryce's Picks: Braves Moneyline -220, Over 8.5 runs
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Starting Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) vs Shohei Ohtani (Angels)
Moneyline: Astros +114 Angels -136
Over/Under: 8.5
Bryce's Picks: Astros Moneyline +114, Over 8.5 runs
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
Starting Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) vs Madison Bumgarner ( Diamondbacks)
Moneyline: Padres -162 Diamondbacks +135
Over/Under: 8.5
Spread: Padres -1.5 Diamonbacks +1.5
Bryce's Picks: Padres Moneyline -162
Overall, Opening Day is always a fun time for sports bettors. All odds were from the Barstool Sportsbook. Please remember to always bet responsibly. If you have a gambling problem, please call 1-888 BETS OFF.