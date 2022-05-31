"Big hits by Plummer, Escobar rally Mets past Phils for sweep" - Twitter fans react to 3B Eduardo Escobar leading New York Mets to an epic walk-off win and series sweep

With Eduardo Escobar's walk-off single on Sunday, the New York Mets took the series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets have been on fire to start the season and are holding onto first place in the National League East. It looks like they are at the top to stay.

"Amazin'. @escobardelapica walks it off to complete the sweep!'" - @ MLB

In the 10th inning of Sunday's game, Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar ripped a ball down the right field line to score the winning run for New York. With that win, the Mets rise to 32-17 on the year, 8.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are in second in the NL East. Mets fans on Twitter were absolutely ecstatic about the win and let everyone on the social media platform know it.

Fans react to Eduardo Escobar's walk-off

"Mets are just built differently this year. Something special is brewing this year." - @ Martin Hubacek

The New York Mets are usually very streaky in the regular season, and injuries have derailed the team in seasons past. This year, however, the Mets look completely different. Even with multiple injuries, they have persevered and have been successful.

"Makes the great defensive play in front of Philly's dugout then walks it off. Great day for Escobar!" - @ Sebastian Alvarez

Eduardo Escobar has been a catalyst for the New York Mets this season. His pickup was not mentioned too much in the off-season, but he has overperformed for the Mets so far in 2022.

"Despite the bullpen blowing the lead, Eduardo Escobar hit a walk-off single in extra innings to lift the #Mets (32-17) a 5-4 sweep of the Phillies (21-27) last night at Citi Field" - @ Nelson Maldonado Jr.

Although the Mets bullpen did blow the lead in the ninth inning, the team still pushed through extra innings, and Escobar came in clutch.

baseball-reference.com/boxes/NYN/NYN2… Eduardo Escobar: Mets' first walkoff hit in extra innings against the Phillies since... oh yeah. Those stupid doubleheader rules. Dom Smith, Jun 25 of last year in the *8th* inning. Eduardo Escobar: Mets' first walkoff hit in extra innings against the Phillies since... oh yeah. Those stupid doubleheader rules. Dom Smith, Jun 25 of last year in the *8th* inning.baseball-reference.com/boxes/NYN/NYN2…

"Eduardo Escobar: Mets' first walkoff hit in extra innings against the Phillies since... oh yeah. Those stupid doubleheader rules. Dom Smith, Jun 25 of last year in the *8th* inning" - @ Doug Kern

Last season brought forth some very interesting rules to say the least. We saw seven-inning games, and that caused weird extra innings wins in the eighth inning, which was very odd.

"Quite a tenth inning for Eduardo Escobar last might, huh?" - @ George Whitbread

Escobar might have had one of the most clutch innings so far this 2022 season. First, in the top of the inning, he made a catch over the dugout, and then in the bottom of the inning, he hit the walk-off single to solidify the sweep for the New York Mets.

"Good morning to Eduardo Escobar who's face after that walk-off is gonna keep me going for a long time." - @ Maggie Wiggin

New York Mets fans are ecstatic about Escobar and his amazing showing in extras on Sunday. For someone who was not hyped up this offseason, Escobar has really impressed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Plummer launched a tying homer in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, Eduardo Escobar doubled home the winning run in the 10th and the New York Mets beat… Big hits by Plummer, Escobar rally Mets past Phils for sweep #USA NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Plummer launched a tying homer in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, Eduardo Escobar doubled home the winning run in the 10th and the New York Mets beat… bit.ly/3wTKFGN Big hits by Plummer, Escobar rally Mets past Phils for sweep #USANEW YORK (AP) — Nick Plummer launched a tying homer in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, Eduardo Escobar doubled home the winning run in the 10th and the New York Mets beat… bit.ly/3wTKFGN

"Big hits by Plummer, Escobar rally Mets past Phils for sweep" - @Daily Read List

Although Escobar got the walk-off, Mets outfielder Nick Plummer came through with a clutch home run in the ninth inning to tie the game for New York. Plummer's homer was his first hit of the season as well.

"Eduardo Escobar walks off Mets in 10-inning win over Phillies for first sweep" - @ Tom Wesley

Escobar has really been an integral member of the New York Mets so far this season. The Mets have been unstoppable recently, and it is going to be interesting to see how their season plays out.

