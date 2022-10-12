"Biggest gut punch I've felt in my life" "I have no idea how you bounce back from this" - Seattle Mariners fans devastated by playoff loss to Houston Astros after a Yordan Alvarez walk off home run 

The Seattle Mariners lost the first game of their American League Divisional Series in heartbreaking fashion against the Houston Astros. After being in the lead for the majority of the game, Yordan Alvarez stepped to the plate and ended the game. A two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning was apparently not enough of a lead.

It was a terrible end to what was an excellent game from the Seattle Mariners. They managed to light up star pitcher Justin Verlander, putting up six runs on the starter. Rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez also had a great game, hitting a triple and a double. In the end, it wasn't enough against the juggernaut Houston Astros offense.

Fox Sports posted the final play of the game on their Twitter, and it is truly electric.

As one might expect, this ending had a significant effect on the Seattle Mariners fanbase. They had been riding high since ending their 21-year playoff drought. That positive feeling continued as they swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Now, it has all come crashing down.

ken @_pino24 Seattle Mariners @Mariners We fight back on Thursday.



Luis Castillo takes the mound in Game 2 at 12:37 p.m. We fight back on Thursday.Luis Castillo takes the mound in Game 2 at 12:37 p.m. https://t.co/g5IkJ33z04 biggest gut punch ive felt in my life tbh twitter.com/mariners/statu… biggest gut punch ive felt in my life tbh twitter.com/mariners/statu…

Tristan Pratt @206minotaur Seattle Mariners @Mariners We fight back on Thursday.



Luis Castillo takes the mound in Game 2 at 12:37 p.m. We fight back on Thursday.Luis Castillo takes the mound in Game 2 at 12:37 p.m. https://t.co/g5IkJ33z04 I have no idea how you bounce back from this. It not only is run-ending, shit like this gets people fired. twitter.com/Mariners/statu… I have no idea how you bounce back from this. It not only is run-ending, shit like this gets people fired. twitter.com/Mariners/statu…

The MLB playoffs are one of the most electric in sports, and finishes like this are a big part of why. Capping off a tremendous comeback with a single swing that gets every fan on their feet is special. As tough as this is for fans to deal with, it is equally challenging for the team.

RELIXX @JReLixx Seattle Mariners @Mariners We fight back on Thursday.



Luis Castillo takes the mound in Game 2 at 12:37 p.m. We fight back on Thursday.Luis Castillo takes the mound in Game 2 at 12:37 p.m. https://t.co/g5IkJ33z04 This series is over. Cant give up the game like that twitter.com/mariners/statu… This series is over. Cant give up the game like that twitter.com/mariners/statu…

Lost in the aftermath of the walk-off home run is the fact that this is only game one. The Houston Astros still need to win two games to win the series and the Seattle Mariners will not make it easy for them. How both teams are able to respond to this monumental moment will likely decide the series winner.

Yordan Alvarez may have called game, but this series still has a long way to go.

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros both need to refocus and be ready for game two

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game One

A lot can happen in a five-game series, and this might not even end up as the definitive game. The Mariners will need to find a way to get past this blown lead and keep playing at a high level. They proved that they can take the lead against the vaunted Astros, and now they need to learn how to hold it.

The Houston Astros will be looking to build off this momentum and carry it into game two. If they are able to bring a high effort level for the rest of the series, they can secure a trip to the championship round.

Poll : 0 votes