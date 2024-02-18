Binghamton's Mirabito Stadium undergoing major redevelopment as preparations for baseball season hasten

Home to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Mirabito Stadium in downtown Binghamton is seeing major upgrades and multiple projects concerning the playing field and scoreboard panel, among others. Binghamton Rumble Ponies owner David Sobotka updated that, over the last few weeks, the project timeline has 'accelerated.'

According to Sobotka, the project is resolving drainage problems on the field. Many games have been called off due to rain that happened hours ago due to an inefficient drainage system.

"From a professional baseball standpoint, that's just not really acceptable," Sobotka told WNBF News.

With the use of heavy machinery, holes are being dug for temporary water storage tanks, which will hold water that would otherwise remain in the field and dugouts.

Apart from that, fans would notice the new scoreboards in right and left field. In Sobotka's interaction with WNBF News, he mentioned that there have been many problems with non-functioning panels. He also added that some games even saw the scoreboard not working at all.

According to Sobotka, a new and latest Daktronics scoreboard will be installed.

"Fans are going to be blown away by the graphics we can put together for their entertainment," Sobotka said.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies revealed their coaching staff

The Rumble Ponies (AA Affiliate of the New York Mets) season will begin at home on Friday, April 5, when they welcome the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 p.m.

Manager Reid Brignac returns, as do pitching coach AJ Sager, hitting coach Darin Everson, and bench coach Mariano Duncan. Juan Loyo has joined the staff as the team's development coach.

This is the same staff that led the Rumble Ponies to the Eastern League Championship Series in 2023, their first playoff victory since 2014. Under Brignac, the Ponies went 39-27 overall with a second-half surge that saw them winning 17 games out of their last 22. They swept the Somerset Patriots in the Eastern League Division Series but failed to overcome Erie in ELCS.

Brignac is in his third year as a manager and fifth year for the Mets.

