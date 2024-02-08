3 Yankees prospects who could surprise everyone during Spring Training

The New York Yankees will be looking to make a statement this season and to banish the ghosts of a disappointing 2023 campaign. The Yankees missed the playoffs after going 82-80 and finishing fourth in the AL East.

After a winter where the Los Angeles Dodgers made a lot of noise, NY will be looking to use Spring Training to see what they have as a team, which includes evaluating some of their prospects.

So which youngsters could stake a claim for regular action in 2024? Let's take a look.

3 Yankees prospects to look out for in Spring Training

#1, Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones was the Yankees' first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, being taken 25th overall. The 6-foot-6 (or 6-foot-7, depending on who you ask), 225 lb youngster is often compared to Aaron Judge, but as a left-handed version.

The hitting outfielder is the franchise's No.2 prospect and as a potential future star, a lot of people will be interested to see how he does in Spring Training.

#2, Chase Hampton

Chase Hampton will be hoping to make the most of Spring Training as the 22-year-old is the top pitching prospect in the team and could be the first called upon in the event of an injury crisis.

Since being drafted in the sixth round in 2022 Hampton's pitching has improved and this was on display in 2023. Starting nine games for High-A Hudson Valley, Hampton had a 2-1 record and a 2.68 ERA. In 11 starts for the Somerset Patriots in the Double-A, Hampton had a 2-2 record and a 4.37 ERA.

There are some doubts that Hampton is MLB-ready just yet, but he could surprise a lot of people in Spring Training.

#3, Ben Rice

Ben Rice received a non-roster invite for Spring Training this year and will be looking to show everyone what he's got. Rice has impressed everywhere he has played since being taken in the 12th round of the 2021 draft and seems to be overlooked by many.

The 24-year-old spent 2023 at the Double-A level and hit .327 and 16 home runs, recording a 1.049 OPS across 48 games. MLB Pipeline named him the Yankees' No. 23 prospect, but with his hitting power, he could shine in Spring Training.

