New York Yankees Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Timings, Key Matchups, TV Schedule, and more

The New York Yankees are about to embark on a rather important Spring Training. They made a few key moves in the offseason that will hopefully allow them to rebound from a disappointing finish last year in which they barely made it to .500.

Those additions, as well as other stars, will use the time ahead to get ready for what is sure to be another grueling trip through the AL East, which produced three playoff teams last season.

Injury-saddled players like Carlos Rodon or Nestor Cortes Jr. need this time to fully ramp up and be able to pitch to the best of their abilities when the time comes, so it's a key moment. When does it all begin? Here's what you need to know.

What to know about Yankees Spring Training Schedule

For the New York Yankees, pitchers and catchers report on February 15. That's when new additions to the staff will make their appearances and start getting familiar with the team.

Yankees Spring Training begins soon

Everyone else reports on the 20th. After that, the first game is scheduled for February 24 against the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 pm EST. That will be televised on YES Network, which is the home for all Yankees' Spring Training games.

Key matchups are as follows:

February 27 @ Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 pm

March 2 @ Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 pm

March 5 @ New York Mets, 1:10 pm

March 13 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:05 pm

March 25 vs. New York Mets, 1:05 pm

The first key matchup to look for is against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were a dominant team last year, winning 99 games. They are a bit of a measuring stick for the Yankees, who fell well short of that.

The next key matchup is against the Baltimore Orioles. In the same sense, the Yankees are competing to dethrone Baltimore, so this is a big matchup to see how challenging that will be.

Facing the New York Mets is always a key game, so March 5's road bout is one for fans to pay attention to. The Boston Red Sox, the heated rivals, are on March 13.

Finally, March 25th represents the final Spring Training matchup of the season, once again with the Mets. This will be their final chance to tune up and the final chance for players to earn starting spots.

