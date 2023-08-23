Celebrations are in order as Krew, the adorable son of Phillies baseball sensation Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper, turns four. Kayla shared a heartwarming photo of herself and her son on Instagram, along with a touching caption to mark this special day.

Kayla wrote in her Instagram post:

"Happy Birthday Krew man! Every day with you is the best gift we could have ever asked for. They weren’t lying when they said that the days are long but the years are short. Can’t believe we have a four year old!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Family members are also swooning over Krew and wishing him the best on his birthday.

Kayla Harper's Instagram post

Instagram fans joined in, sending their love, blessings, and wishes to the little four-year-old boy.

Kayla Harper's Instagram post

Kayla Harper's Instagram post

The picture-perfect snapshot captures the essence of this milestone. Along with 4-year-old Krew, the couple also have a daughter named Brooklyn who was born in November 2020.

Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper's Relationship

Bryce harper and Kayla Harper

Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner Harper got married on December 16, 2016, in San Diego, CA. They have been a couple since their high school days in Nevada, where Bryce attended Las Vegas High School and Kayla attended Green Valley High School.

Following the setback of breaking off their engagement in 2015, the couple quickly announced their re-engagement in July 2016. The couple has two children, a son named Krew Aron and a daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth, born in November 2020.