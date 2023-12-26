Blake Snell Free Agency: 3 potential destinations for Cy Young winner following Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing

Blake Snell is one of the top names in this year’s free agency class, but the lion’s share of focus in recent weeks has been on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already signed Ohtani on a record-breaking deal, and are on the verge of confirming the addition of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

A host of teams have been after quality starting pitching this offseason, and Yamamoto topped the wishlist of many clubs, including the Yankees, Mets and Red Sox, among others.

With the Yamamoto saga nearing its end, Blake Snell is now arguably the biggest free agent remaining on the market. Clubs who fell short in their bid for Yamamoto can now pivot to other targets, and Snell is very likely to be on their radar.

3 potential destinations for Blake Snell after Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing

3) San Francisco Giants

The Giants were in the race for both Ohtani and Yamamoto but were unable to convince either of them. Looking to bolster their rotation, Blake Snell could just be their best option.

Jung Hoo Lee and Yuki Matsui have been smart additions with plenty of potential. Adding a dependable ace like Snell could make the Giants an NL West contender.

2) New York Yankees

The Yankees were arguably the favorites to land Yamamoto heading into the offseason, given that they have been monitoring him for several months. Their prime target may have disappeared from the market, but their pitching necessities haven’t.

Blake Snell is one name that will definitely bolster the Yankees’ rotation. Having both Snell and Gerrit Cole in their lineup is a possibility that could interest the club’s top brass.

1) New York Mets

The Mets may have failed to land Yamamoto, but money wasn’t why the move didn’t materialize. Yamamoto’s impending deal, which is expected to be the highest-ever for a pitcher, is likely going to inflate the market - meaning that Snell could net a more lucrative deal than he previously would have.

The Dodgers are unlikely to pursue Snell at this point. Among the other remaining clubs, there are very few, if any, who could go toe-to-toe with Steve Cohen in a bidding war. If the Mets decide to go all in on Snell, they’re most likely going to get their man.

