Blake Snell Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for Cy Young star with Astros lurking

Blake Snell's market is starting to heat up with the recent report of the Houston Astros pursuing the hard-throwing lefty. Houston could use an arm heading into the new season, especially if Jose Urquidy will miss time.

Urquidy exited a start early this week after experiencing elbow pain. The specific injury is unclear, but the team will already miss a handful of starting pitchers to open up the new season.

With Houston now in the mix, we look at three possible destinations for the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner.

3 possible landing spots for Blake Snell

#3, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to Blake Snell for much of the offseason. They must bring in another star player after Shohei Ohtani left during the offseason.

Snell has said he would like to play in Anaheim, and general manager Perry Minasian would love to have him. However, owner Arte Moreno has been timid about seriously going after the lefty.

#2, San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants were one of the teams who went to watch Snell pitch a simulated game in Seattle on Friday. They were reportedly impressed with what they saw.

San Francisco could use another pitcher to add to their rotation. Recently, Tristan Beck and Sean Hjelle went down with injuries. Adding Snell to this rotation would be an instant boost.

#1, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros were another team in attendance to watch Blake Snell throw on Friday. They recently joined the conversation as a possible suitor with an injury scare to Jose Urquidy.

Houston is coming into the season with several pitchers on the IL. Justin Verlander is not expected to debut until April as he is suffering from shoulder inflammation. Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia are both recovering from elbow surgeries and will not be back until after the All-Star break.

