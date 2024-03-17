Blake Snell News: 2x Cy Young winner considering short stint with Astros, per insider

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell is still without a team heading into the regular season. The two-time Cy Young winner was looking for a long-term contract, but now reports indicate that Snell is now willing to take a short-term deal.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightingale, Snell is open to accepting a short-term deal with the Houston Astros. However, the player has stipulated certain conditions that must be met.

Snell wants a two-year, guaranteed $66 million contract with an opt-out after the 2024 season.

Nightengale said although the team is very intrigued by this new development, they, like the other interested teams, will sit back on it and wait to see if the price tag drops. The Astros are concerned that if they sign Snell, then they will be over the third luxury tax threshold.

MLB Insider names LA Angels as a possible landing spot for Blake Snell

Blake Snell's free agency has been one of the most talked-about topics this offseason. Quite a few teams have popped up to secure the pitcher's services before Opening Day.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, although others are in the mix for acquiring the 2x Cy young winner's signature like the San Francisco Giants, the LA Angels are among the top contenders to win the race and add Snell to their roster.

It remains to be seen how his free agency unfolds in the upcoming days.

