Blake Snell Rumors: Blue Jays among 'four mystery teams' in race for ace pitcher linked with Yankees

Former Padres star pitcher Blake Snell is available as a free agent. The competition between the teams to sign him is increasing. Despite rumors that the New York Yankees are interested, they are not the only ones running for him.

The team that has been most connected with him is the Yankees. They are constantly trying to add elite players and have a lot of money to invest, but Snell has let down their deal. The reports, however, indicate that the Toronto Blue Jays may attempt to sign Snell.

According to ESPN, his agent, Scott Boras, said four teams approached him to land him, but it's still unclear what those teams were.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicted that the Blue Jays are among the four teams interested in acquiring Snell.

"Alek Manoah went from young ace on the rise in 2022 to a complete non-factor in 2023 when he struggled to a 5.87 ERA in 87.1 innings and was briefly demoted all the way back to rookie ball," Reuter said.

"Meanwhile, ace Kevin Gausman is dealing with a shoulder issue of his own, and after doing little to bridge the gap in the (American League) East race during the offseason, the Blue Jays could still make a splash before the season starts with a major addition to the rotation."

According to a report by Bob Nightengale, the other two mystery teams to sign Snell can be the Los Angeles Angels or the New York Giants.

Potential utility infielder front-runner for Blue Jays

In a surprising turn of events, Ernie Clement is now the front-runner to earn a highly sought-after utility infielder position with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to The Athletic.

Despite having a low batting average of .231 in his career, Clement had an impressive impact in the few games he played for Toronto last year, reaching a height of .380 in 29 games.

Although Clement's spring training performance will be important, his impressive performance has put him in the running for a place on the Blue Jays Opening Day roster.

