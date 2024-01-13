Blake Snell’s custom $162,395 Ford Raptor F-150, an off-roading beast with twin-turbo power

Former Tampa Blue Rays and San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell is known for his incredible pitching on the field. Apart from his professional excellence, Snell seems to have taken time to fulfill his other interests.

The pitcher seems interested in a wide range of items, from real estate and jewelry to automobiles. In 2022, Snell splurged around $162,395 for a customized Ford Raptor F-150.

According to autoevolution.com, Snell bought a second-generation Ford Raptor F-150. This was just a year after he added a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to his collection in October 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second-gen Raptor has a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine under the hood, sending resources to all wheels via a ten-speed gearbox. The power unit has 450 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 510 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm. It has a top speed of 107 mph and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in about 5.1 seconds.

The interior of the pitcher's pick-up van is fitted with black leather seats and carbon fiber. The vehicle also has 22-inch Fuel off-road wheels from the Clash 8 series, model D760, with 35-inch tires.

Blake Snell's free Agency situation ahead of the upcoming season

Blake Snell is one of the top names in MLB this off-season. Many major teams have expressed interest in signing the pitcher to bolster their rotation. However, no team has been able to land the star yet.

Last season, he made 32 starts with a 14-9 record and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings. The pitcher had an ERA of 2.25 and a WAR of 6.0. However, after rejecting a $20.25 million qualifying offer from the Padres, he chose to become a free agent.

Top teams like the Yankees were reportedly in the race to sign the pitcher. Earlier this week it was reported that the New York-based side had offered Snell a contract worth $150 million.

However, reports also suggest that the offer was rejected by the star. This was because, in this current market situation, the player expects a better offer for himself.

According to journalist Mike Rodriguez, following the rejection of the Yankees' deal, the Red Sox and Mets are now attempting to capitalize on the situation. The LHP, on the other hand, is looking for a contract worth close to $200 million.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.