“Special delivery” - Blake Snell tends to girlfriend Haeley Mar after Mercedes G-Class visit

Free agent Blake Snell is still on the lookout for potential suitors for the 2024 season. However, he is enjoying the offseason with his girlfriend, Haeley Mar.

Recently, Snell uploaded an Instagram video where he was seen fulfilling boyfriend duties as girlfriend Haeley Mar visited him in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Snell had a special delivery for her girl, who is pregnant.

"Special Delivery," Snell wrote in the caption.

Blake Snell's Instagram story

Snell has been dating Haeley for over two years now. She holds a master's degree in communication management and marketing from the University of Southern California.

Blake Snell has reportedly changed his stance and is okay with 'the'short-term deal'

Blake Snell's free agency has gone completely opposite to what many would have thought. Winning a Cy Young in his last year with the San Diego Padres should have catapulted him to the top drawer of the pitching market but it seems that drawer hasn't been opened yet.

The latest updates regarding Snell suggest that the pitcher is now okay with short-term deals, even though he wanted a big paycheck when the offseason started. One of the teams linked with him is the New York Yankees, who could use his services on a short-term basis.

"Star free agent Jordan Montgomery still seeks a long deal while reigning (National League) Cy Young winner Blake Snell is fine doing a short-term deal with opt-outs," New York Post's Jon Heyman said.

Interestingly, the Yankees did reportedly offer him a long-term deal worth $150 million earlier this offseason, but Snell rejected it in hopes of getting a better deal. Since then, the Yankees have signed Marcus Stroman to bolster their rotation. Now that Snell is at an impasse with interested teams, he is okay with short-term deals.

One of the reasons why the Yankees might not be willing to offer Snell a long-term deal is owing to the impending free agency of Juan Soto. The outfielder who was dealt to the Yankees seems to be the new face of the franchise already.

If the Yankees are able to sign Snell to a one- or two-year deal, then they can have one of the best rotations in the AL East.

