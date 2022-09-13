"Blue jays are so fake tough it’s crazy" "Toronto just start fights with everyone?" - Fans react to emotions running high between Toronto Blue Jays & Tampa Bay Rays, coaching staffs indulge in shouting match

Things definitely got chippy during tonight's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays. After players on both teams were hit in back-to-back innings, the two teams exchanged some words. This even included the coaches of both squads screaming at each other from their respective dugouts.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bo Bichette and Francisco Mejia were both hit-by-a-pitch in back-to-back innings



After the umps got together, the coaching staffs were barking at each other Bo Bichette and Francisco Mejia were both hit-by-a-pitch in back-to-back inningsAfter the umps got together, the coaching staffs were barking at each other https://t.co/6oCuquvcsl

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was hit by a pitch thrown by Javy Guerra. Starting pitcher Jose Berrios then hit Francisco Mejia with a pitch the very next inning. Despite no players getting involved, the coaches were the ones causing the uproar between the two teams.

pat @NPat101 @JomboyMedia Blue jays are so fake tough it’s crazy @JomboyMedia Blue jays are so fake tough it’s crazy

Tampa Bay were 2-1 up when this incident occurred. The Rays went up early in the second after an RBI single by Jonathan Aranda. The Blue Jays tied the game at one apiece after an RBI by Bo Bichette. Tampa Bay then went up 2-1 thanks to an RBI fielder's choice by Manuel Margot.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays and Bo Bichette got the last laugh of the game. In the eighth inning, Bichette blasted a two-run home run to put the Blue Jays up 3-2. The game would ultimately stay this way, with Toronto picking up their 79th win of the season.

craig phillips @craigphillips12 @JomboyMedia I like the part where Bichette hit a game winning HR his next AB. @JomboyMedia I like the part where Bichette hit a game winning HR his next AB.

Many did not like how the Blue Jays coaches acted during the scuffle between the teams. When the camera pans to them, it appears that they are screaming explicitives at the other coaches. This can come off as immature and unsportsmanlike from a coach.

isaac @1IsaacRome @JomboyMedia Toronto just start fights with everyone? V weird @JomboyMedia Toronto just start fights with everyone? V weird

Braves Gain @braves_pain @JomboyMedia It’s tired af seeing every guy throw a tantrum when they get plunked nowadays @JomboyMedia It’s tired af seeing every guy throw a tantrum when they get plunked nowadays

The Toronto Blue Jays are also known for being aggressive towards other teams during games. There have been multiple instances concerning them getting into major brawls with their opponents this season. Some label the team as bullies, who are unsportsmanlike toward other teams.

Nevertheless, this was a very important in-division game for the Blue Jays. They are now tied with the Seattle Mariners for the first American League Wild Card spot.

The Toronto Blue Jays are en route to a postseason appearance

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers

Despite winning 91 games last season, the Toronto Blue Jays narrowly missed the playoffs thanks to a stacked AL East. This season, however, Toronto is in a great position to reach the postseason, and it looks like they could clinch it soon. Although they will probably not win the AL East, they currently have a Wild Card spot secured.

There is currently a three-team battle for Wild Card positioning between the Blue Jays, Rays, and Mariners. It is going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in the final weeks of the season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy