Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah powers up offseason training with heavy weights and intense cardio sessions

Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is intensifying his offseason training, focusing on heavy weights and cardio, as evidenced by a recent Instagram story. The social media post showed Manoah engaged in rigorous workouts, signaling his commitment to a strong offseason after a tough 2023.

Manoah had entered the 2023 season with a career record of 3.32 ERA for the Blue Jays. Following a third-place finish in the American League Cy Young Award race in 2022, expectations were high for the young right-hander.

However, the 2023 season proved to be a disappointment. Manoah faced the setback of being sent down to the minors twice and did not make a subsequent return to the majors.

The downturn in Alek Manoah's performance in 2023 caught many by surprise, given his stellar record in the preceding season. The pitcher seems keen to put this year's disappointments behind him, as indicated by his vigorous offseason training schedule.

The Blue Jays' Alek Manoah will be aiming for a comeback after a challenging 2023 season. Manoah finished the regular season with a poor ERA of 5.87.

After injury concerns, Manoah has been officially shut down since September. He could not take the mound in the postseason for the Blue Jays, who were swept by the Twins in the wild-card series.

The team sent Manoah down to Triple-A Buffalo in August, but he never actually pitched for the Bisons. He underwent physical evaluations for structural damage in his pitching arm and received multiple injections in his right arm to alleviate swelling and soreness. These treatments have sidelined him for the remainder of the fall, leaving his exact return date in 2024 uncertain.

The MLB community watches closely as Manoah prepares for the 2024 season. His dedication to physical fitness and skills development may well be a defining factor in whether he can rebound from a tough year.